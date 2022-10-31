Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will continue its
efforts for the Black Sea grain export deal despite Russia announcing it's suspending its involvement.
Russia said it was pulling out from the deal for an "indefinite period" after it accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea.
Ukraine has not admitted the attack and President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian move "rather predictable".
President Erdogan said "we will continue decisively our efforts to
serve humanity" even if Russia "behaves hesitantly".
Turkey helped broker the deal, which had allowed Ukraine to resume its Black Sea grain exports, which had been blocked when Russia invaded.
"Our effort to deliver this wheat to countries facing
the threat of starvation is evident. With the joint mechanism
that we established in Istanbul, we contributed to the relief of
a global food crisis," Erdogan said.
Strikes leave 80% of Kyiv without water supply
Eighty percent of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, has been left without water supply after Russian missiles damaged critical infrastructure this morning, the region's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.
"Specialists are doing everything possible to return water to the apartments of Kyiv residents," Klitschko said.
Engineers are also working to restore power to 350,000 homes in Kyiv that were left without electricity after the strikes, he added.
In Kharkiv region, Russia's strikes hit infrastructure leaving the subway and trolleybuses without power, its mayor Igor Terekhov said.
The region's water supply was also affected, but Terekhov said workers are "doing everything possible" to restore supplies to the homes of Kharkiv residents as soon as possible.
After Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine this morning, Ukrainian air defences managed to shoot down 44 out of the 50 cruise missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
In a post on telegram, they wrote: "At 0700 [0400 GMT] on 31 October, Russia launched several waves of missile attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure."
Eighteen cruise missiles were shot down by air defence forces of the Operational Command Centre, 12 by the Operational Command South, nine by the Operational Command East and five by the Operational Command West, the Air Force added.
Russian attacks aim to demoralise Ukraine ahead of winter
Hugo Bachega
Ukraine correspondent in Kyiv
The Russian targets are now all too familiar:
energy infrastructure in cities across Ukraine, including in places away from
the frontline. This, officials here say, is part of a strategy to destroy
critical facilities ahead of winter and demoralise Ukrainians, who will
probably have to endure power cuts in a country where
temperatures can drop to -20C.
Russia’s airstrikes, using missiles and
Iranian-made kamikaze attack drones, have destroyed a third of the Ukrainian
electricity infrastructure, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Cities
and towns are already experiencing rolling blackouts, and residents have been
urged to reduce their consumption.
“Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia
fights civilians,” Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said this
morning, echoing a view shared by many Ukrainians. “Russia does this because it
still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians.”
Ukraine says it needs more air defence capabilities
to defend its cities from what it has described as Russian “terrorism”. Germany
has already sent equipment, and the UK and the US have announced they will do
so.
Russian forces have often fired dozens of missiles
and drones almost simultaneously, in an attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air
defence. Kyiv, however, has been incredibly successful in shooting most of them
down. This morning, they said they had intercepted 44 cruise missiles.
What's been happening in recent days?
The fresh wave of attacks across Ukraine come after Russia blamed Ukraine for a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
On Saturday, one Russian warship was damaged in the port city of Sevastopol in a drone attack, the Russian defence ministry said.
It also accused British specialists of having trained the Ukrainian soldiers who then carried out the strikes in Crimea - Ukraine's southern peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.
Moscow provided no evidence to back its claims.
Ukraine has not commented on the issue, while the UK defence ministry said Russia was "peddling false claims on an epic scale".
Russia also announced it was suspending its involvement in the internationally-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports.
Russia's defence ministry said drones used in Saturday's attack targeted ships involved in the grain deal.
Russians have the will to kill Ukrainians - Ukraine minister
After a wave of missile attacks across Ukraine this morning, the Ukrainian Foreign Minster Dmytro Kuleba has condemned Russian forces for hitting "critical infrastructure".
He said on Twitter: "Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians. Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response’. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians."
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Russia launches missile strikes across Ukraine. Here’s a round-up of the latest developments:
Russia has launched massive missile strikes across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, causing power cuts and water shortages, Ukrainian officials say
Ukraine says it was targeted by "more than 50" cruise missiles, resulting in power cuts across several regions.
At least two blasts were reported in Kyiv. One resident told the BBC his district was now without electricity
In the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, local authorities said
Missile strikes were also reported in the central Vinnytsia region, as well as Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia in the south-east, and Lviv in western Ukraine
A facility at the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant in the Zaporizhzhia region was also reportedly hit
Andriy Yerkmak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said that "Russian losers are continuing to fight against peaceful objects"
Russia has so far made no public comments on the reported latest strikes
