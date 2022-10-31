Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will continue its efforts for the Black Sea grain export deal despite Russia announcing it's suspending its involvement.

Russia said it was pulling out from the deal for an "indefinite period" after it accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Ukraine has not admitted the attack and President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian move "rather predictable".

President Erdogan said "we will continue decisively our efforts to serve humanity" even if Russia "behaves hesitantly".

Turkey helped broker the deal, which had allowed Ukraine to resume its Black Sea grain exports, which had been blocked when Russia invaded.

"Our effort to deliver this wheat to countries facing the threat of starvation is evident. With the joint mechanism that we established in Istanbul, we contributed to the relief of a global food crisis," Erdogan said.