Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says air defences shot down most missiles in Russia’s latest attack and that work is under way to restore energy supplies.

40% of the Kyiv region has been left without power following Monday’s air strikes, according to the regional governor, Oleksiy Kuleba.

Officials in regions in the east and south also say they are experiencing disruptions to water, electrical and heating services.

Much of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been damaged after months of attacks and people are often being left in the cold and dark for hours.