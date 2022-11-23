Reuters Copyright: Reuters The engine of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) found after a Russian strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv region last month Image caption: The engine of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) found after a Russian strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv region last month

UK’s Defence Ministry says Russia has used Iranian-made drones to target medical facilities in Ukraine, and that its supplies were running low.

In an intelligence update, it said the drone campaign was likely conceived to “make up for its shortage of cruise missiles”, but that the approach has had “limited success” because most had been shot down.

It says Russia has “likely very nearly exhausted” its stock of drones – officially called unmanned aerial vehicles – with a strike not being reported since 17 November.

However it warns that Russia can probably procure drones from overseas more rapidly than it can manufacture new cruise missiles domestically.

