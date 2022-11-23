Russia used drones to target medical facilities - UK MoD
UK’s
Defence Ministry says Russia has used Iranian-made drones to target medical
facilities in Ukraine, and that its supplies were running low.
In
an intelligence update, it said the drone campaign was likely conceived to “make
up for its shortage of cruise missiles”, but that the approach has had “limited
success” because most had been shot down.
It
says Russia has “likely very nearly exhausted” its stock of drones – officially
called unmanned aerial vehicles – with a strike not being reported since 17 November.
However
it warns that Russia can probably procure drones from overseas more rapidly than
it can manufacture new cruise missiles domestically.
You can read more about the different types of drones being used by both Russia and Ukraine here.
'No heat, no light' - UN ambassador in Kyiv
We've been hearing from Christina Katrakis, an ambassador for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, who's currently sitting in darkness - save for a torch - in the capital Kyiv.
"In our place we have no heat, no light, also water has been turned down in the city and the mayor has asked people to store up on water," she told the BBC.
She says the attack on a civilian building in Kyiv, as well as important infrastructure, is a "cowardly Russian response to the European parliament" vote today calling Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism".
As we reported earlier, the European parliament website was taken down in a suspected cyber attack shortly after the vote.
The parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, said in a tweet that a pro-Kremlin (pro-Russian) group was behind the attack.
Western intelligence officials say Ukraine has been subjected to unprecedented attacks from a range of Russian intelligence services. Russia has repeatedly denied claims it has carried out cyber attacks.
Why Russian missiles prompted power cuts in Moldova
Paul Kirby
Europe digital editor
Russia's deadly missile strikes on Ukraine today didn't just hit Ukraine's power infrastructure, they also led to more than half of neighbouring Moldova's electricity being cut. In President Maia Sandu's words: "Russia left Moldova in the dark."
Power has now started to return in the capital, Chisinau, where a third of the population lives, but some districts are still in blackout.
Energy analyst Sergiu Profilat explains that back in March Moldova and Ukraine were connected to the European grid, and because one of the main connection points is between Moldova and Romania, the power turns off when Ukraine is hit. "This power line isn’t
hit by missiles but it shuts down automatically to protect the system."
Moldova is also reliant on Russia for its gas imports - and it's accused Moscow of using energy as blackmail after Russia's Gazprom said it could start cutting supplies that pass through Ukraine.
Profilat points out that the Gazprom threat has pushed electricity tariffs up three times this month alone: "The average salary in Moldova before tax is $550 (£450) a month whereas the poverty line in Germany is $1,200."
Power returns to Moldovan capital, but not Kyiv
As we reported earlier, much of neighbouring
Moldova saw a “massive blackout” after today’s strikes across Ukraine,
according to officials there.
However, some power now appears
to be returning to the capital Chisinau, although not necessarily to
surrounding towns and villages, according to posts on social media.
Meanwhile, darkness has descended
upon Kyiv, with much of the city experiencing blackouts, as the picture below shows.
'I am a patriot,' says Moscow councillor detained over 'fake' information
Meanwhile, a Russian opposition politician who spoke out publicly about the alleged war crimes committed by Russian soldiers in one Ukrainian town has had his detention extended by another six months.
Ilya Yashin – an ally of another jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – is accused of spreading “fake” information about the Russian army under legislation introduced after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a video posted
to YouTube in April, Yashin spoke about the “murder of civilians” in Bucha, a
suburb of Kyiv where Russian troops are accused of war crimes. Yashin called
the incident “a massacre”.
He has been held in detention awaiting trial since he was arrested in the summer while walking through
a Moscow park.
On Wednesday, prosecutors argued that Yashin should continue to be held in detention because
he had "inflicted considerable damage to Russia" and "increased
political tensions during the special military operation" – Moscow’s term
for its offensive.
At the end of his hearing in a court in Moscow, Yashin smiled and
flashed a peace sign as some of his supporters clapped.
"I love my country and in order to live here I am ready to pay
with my freedom," he said. "I am a Russian patriot.”
If found guilty, the Moscow city councillor is facing a potential jail term of 10 years for criticising the war in Ukraine.
Disruption to energy supply worries Ukrainians as winter approaches
Laura Gozzi
BBC News reporter
Ukraine has been experiencing attacks on critical infrastructure for a number of weeks now.
Last week, nationwide attacks on Ukraine left entire regions practically cut off from the energy supply. Today's attacks renew fears that this will be a dangerous winter for millions of Ukrainians who might have to face several months of harsh wintry weather with no heating or electricity.
Last week, the first snow of the year fell on Kyiv, where the temperature now is around -3C and set to fall further over the next few days.
The Ukrainian government has long warned citizens that Russia will continue to target energy infrastructure ahead of Ukraine's famously harsh winters.
Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Russia's latest attack tries to "inflict maximum damage on our energy system on the eve of winter".
"If it is possible, stay abroad for the time being," she said at the time, adding: "We need to survive the winter."
Ukrainians are not afraid of the cold or the dark - energy ministry
Following the latest attacks on Ukraine's energy grid, the Ukrainian energy ministry put out a statement on Facebook saying that the "vast majority" of electricity consumers have had their supplies cut off after Ukraine's nuclear power stations, and most of its thermal and hydropower stations, were disconnected from the grid.
"But Russia will not be able to intimidate Ukrainians. Ukrainians are not afraid of the cold. Ukrainians are not afraid of the dark. Ukrainians are not afraid of terrorists," the ministry said in a statement.
POW exchange sees more Azovstal fighters return home
President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff has reported a prisoner swap which saw 35 Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian exchanged for 35 Russian servicemen held in Ukraine.
Andriy Yermak said the Ukrainian prisoners of war included fighters who spent weeks defending the Azovstal steelworks plant in the key south-eastern port city of Mariupol. Nearly 1,000 fighters handed themselves over to the Russian side in May after they were ordered to surrender by Ukraine's top military commanders following a deadly and destructive battle for the vast steelworks.
The Russian Ministry of Defence has also confirmed the swap, saying its servicemen would be flown to Moscow to undergo treatment and rehabilitation.
US commits an extra $400m in military aid to Ukraine
The United States
has authorised an additional $400m (£330m) in military aid to Ukraine, including
weapons, munitions and air defence equipment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said in a statement.
"The artillery
ammunition, precision fires, air defence missiles, and tactical vehicles that
we are providing will best serve Ukraine on the battlefield," he said.
The deal will include more than 200 generators to help Ukraine deal with power outages caused by Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure. They are "intended to support both civilian and military power needs" and are aimed at easing pressure on the grid, said Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder.
As the below chart from October shows,
the United States has committed by far the most aid to Ukraine since the start
of the war.
EU parliament website hit by cyber attack
We're hearing that the European Parliament's website was disrupted by a cyber attack shortly after it passed a resolution recognising Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism earlier today.
The man in charge of communications for the parliament, Jaume Duch, described it as a distributed denial of service attack (DDOS), which is an attempt to take a website offline by overwhelming it with internet traffic.
The European Parliament's resolution earlier said that "the deliberate attacks and atrocities committed by Russian forces and their proxies against civilians in Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of international and humanitarian law amount to acts of terror and constitute war crimes”.
The measure, which is largely symbolic because it is non binding, passed overwhelmingly.
Seventy missiles fired, 51 intercepted - Ukraine Air Force
As we've been reporting, Russia has launched multiple missile strikes across Ukraine today, hitting both residential and critical infrastructure sites and causing mass power outages across the country.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defences managed to intercept 51 of the 70 cruise missiles fired by Russia today. Some of the explosions have been reported in the south and south-east of the country.
Two Ukrainian nuclear power plants disconnected from grid
The Interfax-Ukraine news agency has reported that Ukraine's Khmelnytskyy and South Ukrainian nuclear power plants have been disconnected from the national electricity grid following the Russian air attack.
MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that the power units of the South Ukrainian NPP - Ukraine's second-largest, in the south-west - had an "emergency shutdown".
The mayor of the north-western town of Netishyn, near the Khmelnytskyy power plant, was quoted as saying that the units "have been halted" and there was no electricity, water or heating in the town.
The last major Russian missile attack, which occurred last week, also caused the Khmelnytskyy NPP and one power unit of the western Rivne NPP to be disconnected from the energy grid.
Three people killed in Kyiv - mayor
A 17-year-old girl was among three people killed in Russian air strikes on Wednesday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, according to the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko.
He said that at least 11 Kyiv residents had also been wounded. The wider Kyiv region is also suffering from power blackouts following the Russian missile attacks, with reports of electricity-powered public transport suspended, including the metro.
Newborn baby killed in Zaporizhzhia
We’ve also been hearing about another attack on a hospital in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region overnight, which killed a two-day-old baby. The child’s mother managed to escape the maternity ward with a doctor who was seriously injured, according to Ukrainian emergency services.
The attack happened in the town of Vilnyansk, which is close to the frontline and held by Ukraine. (However, the whole Zaporizhzhia region is claimed by Russia after a self-styled referendum there in September.)
It is the latest medical facility to have come under Russian attack during the nine-month war. In March, a strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol left three dead, including a child. The World Health Organization says there have been more than 700 attacks targeting health infrastructure since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago.
Massive blackout in Moldova - government
Ukrainian towns and cities are not the only ones without power - today’s
Russian missile strike has caused blackouts across half of neighbouring
Moldova, according to the country’s deputy minister.
"Massive blackout in Moldova after today's Russian attack on Ukraine's
energy infrastructure," Andrei Spinu, who also serves as infrastructure
minister, said on Twitter.
Power was restored in the capital Chisinau by 15:35 local time
(13:35), according to a Reuters journalist.
Outages were also reported in the breakaway Russian-backed region
of Transnistria, the local interior ministry said in a statement. Power was
later restored in Tiraspol, the capital of the region.
In a separate post on Telegram, Spinu said the situation was a
repeat of 15 November, when Moldova also suffered blackouts after Russian missile
strikes.
Moldova shares its north-eastern border with Ukraine, a fellow ex-Soviet
state, and is connected to its power grid.
Both the Moldovan police force and Premier Energy, a Moldovan
company that supplies electricity across the south and centre of the country,
asked people to remain calm and take precautionary measures.
Ukraine's energy operator warns of emergency shutdowns
Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenerho has said that emergency shutdowns are occurring in all regions of the country as a result of the Russian missile attacks.
"The missile attack is still on, but energy infrastructure facilities have already been hit. Emergency shutdowns are happening in all regions," the company said on social networking site Telegram. It added the shutdowns started at 12:45 GMT and will continue throughout the day.
Ukrenerho also said repair crews and units of the State Emergencies Service will begin work once the air raid alert ends.
However, due to frost and freezing rain, reaching damaged facilities "might take longer" in some regions.
Welcome to our live coverage of events in Ukraine
Welcome as we bring you the latest developments from Ukraine - where Russia has launched another wave of attacks targeting the country's energy infrastructure.
Electricity supplies have been disrupted to large parts of Ukraine, with blackouts reported in Kyiv, the western city of Lviv and Odessa.
It has also impacted neighbouring Moldova, with the country's deputy prime minister saying more than half the nation's electricity had been cut off.
The Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenerho has said that emergency shutdowns are occurring in all regions of the country, and there are also reports of no running water in some parts.
