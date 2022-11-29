The public message from Nato is that its support for Ukraine is unwavering.

That will be the goal of this meeting too – even if, behind the scenes, there may be differences over what kind of military support to give Ukraine, and even how best to seek an end to the conflict.

For now the consensus appears to be that it is for Kyiv to decide how it pursues its objectives, with Ukraine’s foreign minister to brief his Nato counterparts this evening on the latest situation.

Some allies are already stepping efforts to help Ukraine through the winter, as Russia continues to target its power supplies. More aid such as generators and winter clothing for troops is expected.

The foreign ministers will also discuss China , which has been named for the first time in the Nato's blueprint - or Strategic Concept - document.

China is seen as a challenge not a threat, but Russia has reminded the alliance of the dangers of becoming too economically dependent on an authoritarian state.