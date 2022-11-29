The public message from Nato is that its support for Ukraine is unwavering.
That will be the goal of this meeting too – even if, behind the scenes, there may be differences over what kind of military support to give Ukraine, and even how best to seek an end to the conflict.
For now the consensus appears to be that it is for Kyiv to decide how it pursues its objectives, with Ukraine’s foreign minister to brief his Nato counterparts this evening on the latest situation.
Some allies are already stepping efforts to help Ukraine through the winter, as Russia continues to target its power supplies. More aid such as generators and winter clothing for troops is expected.
The foreign ministers will also discuss China , which has been named for the first time in the Nato's blueprint - or Strategic Concept - document.
China is seen as a challenge not a threat, but Russia has reminded the alliance of the dangers of becoming too economically dependent on an authoritarian state.
Please don't forget Ukraine over Christmas - Olena Zelenska
Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has said Ukrainians are fighting for their very lives and urged people not to forget their plight at Christmas.
In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she says the war was not just for the freedom of the people of Ukraine, but was one of opposing world views.
She acknowledges people are getting tired of the war, but urges the British people not to get used to the tragedy of what was happening in her country over the festive season.
Zelenska, who is due to address the UK Parliament later, says she hoped Britain would continue to offer political, financial and humanitarian help. She is due to address the British parliament later today.
Winter support for Ukraine on Nato agenda
Nato foreign ministers have travelled to Romania, where they will meet shorty to discuss the war across the border in Ukraine.
The Western defensive alliance has promised unwavering support to Kyiv as Russia continues to target Ukraine's infrastructure, which has left millions people facing winter power cuts - including in the capital.
The gathering in Bucharest is expected to discuss how best to assist Ukraine throughout the cold winter months.
But there are reported differences among Nato allies over what kind of military support to give to Ukraine.
Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania
Good morning and welcome back to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine, as Nato foreign ministers gather in Romania to review their response to the war in Ukraine.
The Western defensive alliance's leader, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, will be giving the opening speech from the Romanian capital shortly at 08:00 GMT - stick with us for updates.
