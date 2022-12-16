It's been nearly 10 months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, hoping to topple the government and achieve a swift victory.
But territory held and controlled by Moscow still remains limited to the south and east of the country, as the map below shows. The areas in purple show where Ukrainian forces have regained territory in recent months that was seized in the early days of the war.
.Copyright: .
People seen sheltering in Kyiv metro system
Residents of the Ukrainian capital have been photographed taking refuge in the Kyiv metro system - as Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko advises people to stay in shelters.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Strikes across Ukraine - latest updates
Here's what the Ukrainian officials are telling us about the latest wave of attacks:
At least two people have died after a residential building was hit in Kryvyi Rih
Three areas of Kyiv were hit, says Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko - adding that damage to energy infrastructure had affected water supplies, and metro lines were temporarily not running
Ukraine's railway operator says a number of railway lines were left without power
Power cuts have been reported in the country's second city, Kharkiv, as well as Poltava and Kremenchuk
Power was also out in the Sumy region close to Ukraine's northern border with Russia
How many strikes?
As many as 60 missiles are thought to have been fired on Ukraine this morning, according to Vitaliy Kim, the mayor of the southern city Mykolaiv.
As for the situation in his own region, he writes of "emergency queues" resulting from power cuts.
Kyiv: Residents rush to shelters, the metro stops and water supplies are hit
It was the governor of the Kyiv regional military administration
who accused Russia of “massively attacking” his country this morning.
Oleksiy Kuleba urged people to stay in shelters.
“Follow official sources only,” he added. “I ask residents
not to photograph or comment on the work of the military and air defence
forces. Don't help the enemy plan their next attacks.”
Meanwhile, an update from the city’s mayor, Vitaliy
Klitschko, said damage to infrastructure meant “interruptions in water supply
in all areas of the capital”. He said specialists were working to stabilise the
system.
He said metro traffic had been temporarily stopped on all
lines.
BreakingTwo killed in central city - governor
Two people died in the city of Kryvyi Rih after a rocket hit a residential building as part of the wave of Russian attacks this morning, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region says.
Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Valentyn Reznichenko adds that at least five people were injured - "among them two children" - and that they've been taken to hospital.
We'll bring you more details when we get them.
Capital and second city hit amid latest attacks
Hugo Bachega
Ukraine correspondent in Kyiv
Russia’s latest barrage of
missiles have hit multiple cities across Ukraine, with critical infrastructure
appearing to be, again, the main target.
In Kyiv, the authorities described it
as a “massive attack”, and explosions hit the left bank of the Dnipro River as
well as a south-western district, leaving parts of the city without power,
heating and water.
The whole of Kharkiv, the
country’s second-largest city, is without electricity after 10 missiles hit the
region.
Other major cities including Odesa and Zaporizhzhia have been attacked.
In Kryvyi Rih, a residential building was hit, killing two people and injuring
five others, including two children, officials say.
Ukraine has accused Russia of
“weaponizing winter” by striking essential facilities as temperatures plummet.
Russia has launched more than 1,000 missiles and Iranian-made attack drones,
officials here say, since mid-October - although most of them have been
intercepted by air defence.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister
Denys Shmyhal said the attacks had damaged “all thermal and hydroelectric power
plants”, leading to widespread blackouts and interruptions in heating and water
supplies.
In some areas, electricity is only available a few hours per day.
Authorities say these attacks are Russia’s response to military setbacks on the
battlefield, amid Ukraine’s recent successes in retaking occupied territory.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we bring you news
of a fresh wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine.
We’ve had news of water outages in Kyiv and power cuts in the
country’s second city, Kharkiv, following the latest blasts.
Ukraine’s critical infrastructure has been repeatedly
targeted in recent weeks, as freezing winter temperatures bite.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter .Copyright: . ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
At least two people have died after a residential building was hit in Kryvyi Rih
-
Three areas of Kyiv were hit, says Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko - adding that damage to energy infrastructure had affected water supplies, and metro lines were temporarily not running
-
Ukraine's railway operator says a number of railway lines were left without power
-
Power cuts have been reported in the country's second city, Kharkiv, as well as Poltava and Kremenchuk
-
Power was also out in the Sumy region close to Ukraine's northern border with Russia
Russia planning WW2-style entrenchment - UK
We've got a further update for you now on the state of the fighting in Ukraine - this time from the UK's Ministry of Defence.
It says Russia appears to be following "traditional military plans for entrenchment, largely unchanged since the Second World War".
The MoD highlights Moscow's "considerable effort" recently on constructing front-line defensive positions.
It suggests such tactics have been "largely abandoned by most modern Western militaries", and are vulnerable to precision strikes.
Post update
It's been nearly 10 months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, hoping to topple the government and achieve a swift victory.
But territory held and controlled by Moscow still remains limited to the south and east of the country, as the map below shows. The areas in purple show where Ukrainian forces have regained territory in recent months that was seized in the early days of the war.
People seen sheltering in Kyiv metro system
Residents of the Ukrainian capital have been photographed taking refuge in the Kyiv metro system - as Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko advises people to stay in shelters.
Strikes across Ukraine - latest updates
Here's what the Ukrainian officials are telling us about the latest wave of attacks:
How many strikes?
As many as 60 missiles are thought to have been fired on Ukraine this morning, according to Vitaliy Kim, the mayor of the southern city Mykolaiv.
As for the situation in his own region, he writes of "emergency queues" resulting from power cuts.
Kyiv: Residents rush to shelters, the metro stops and water supplies are hit
It was the governor of the Kyiv regional military administration who accused Russia of “massively attacking” his country this morning.
Oleksiy Kuleba urged people to stay in shelters.
“Follow official sources only,” he added. “I ask residents not to photograph or comment on the work of the military and air defence forces. Don't help the enemy plan their next attacks.”
Meanwhile, an update from the city’s mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said damage to infrastructure meant “interruptions in water supply in all areas of the capital”. He said specialists were working to stabilise the system.
He said metro traffic had been temporarily stopped on all lines.
BreakingTwo killed in central city - governor
Two people died in the city of Kryvyi Rih after a rocket hit a residential building as part of the wave of Russian attacks this morning, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region says.
Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Valentyn Reznichenko adds that at least five people were injured - "among them two children" - and that they've been taken to hospital.
We'll bring you more details when we get them.
Capital and second city hit amid latest attacks
Hugo Bachega
Ukraine correspondent in Kyiv
Russia’s latest barrage of missiles have hit multiple cities across Ukraine, with critical infrastructure appearing to be, again, the main target.
In Kyiv, the authorities described it as a “massive attack”, and explosions hit the left bank of the Dnipro River as well as a south-western district, leaving parts of the city without power, heating and water.
The whole of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, is without electricity after 10 missiles hit the region.
Other major cities including Odesa and Zaporizhzhia have been attacked. In Kryvyi Rih, a residential building was hit, killing two people and injuring five others, including two children, officials say.
Ukraine has accused Russia of “weaponizing winter” by striking essential facilities as temperatures plummet. Russia has launched more than 1,000 missiles and Iranian-made attack drones, officials here say, since mid-October - although most of them have been intercepted by air defence.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the attacks had damaged “all thermal and hydroelectric power plants”, leading to widespread blackouts and interruptions in heating and water supplies.
In some areas, electricity is only available a few hours per day. Authorities say these attacks are Russia’s response to military setbacks on the battlefield, amid Ukraine’s recent successes in retaking occupied territory.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we bring you news of a fresh wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine.
We’ve had news of water outages in Kyiv and power cuts in the country’s second city, Kharkiv, following the latest blasts.
Ukraine’s critical infrastructure has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks, as freezing winter temperatures bite.
Moscow is yet to comment on the latest action.