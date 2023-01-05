Reuters Copyright: Reuters

This Thursday morning we're bringing you updates from the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday aged 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ill health.

Members of the public have been able to view his body lying in state at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for the past three days.

The doors to the basilica were shut on Wedneday evening, and the former pope’s coffin was closed soon after.

At 07:45 GMT, the coffin will be carried out of the basilica to St Peter’s Square, and the funeral mass will begin less than an hour later.

In an unprecedented moment in modern times, Pope Francis will lead the funeral of his predecessor.

The death of the pope usually triggers a conclave of cardinals to elect a successor, but because Benedict resigned nearly a decade ago - the first pope in 600 years to do so - Pope Francis was already in place.

Stay with us as we bring you updates and images from this momentous day for the Catholic Church.