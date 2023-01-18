BBC breaking news graphic
Live

Children among dead after Ukraine crash

preview
529
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Interior ministry leadership are dead - senior police official

    Debris from the helicopter crash lies on pavements and on cars
    Copyright: Reuters

    Some reaction to bring you from the head of the National Police.

    In a statement Ihor Klymenko said:

    Quote Message: This morning, 18 January, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary."
    Quote Message: In total, 16 people are known to have died, including two children. Of them, nine were on board the helicopter. Twenty-two victims are in hospital, including 10 children. All specialised and specialised services are at work on site. The inspection of the scene is ongoing."

  2. Pictures show medics at the crash site

    Details and pictures from the scene in Brovary, east of Kyiv, are still emerging.

    A number of images show officials and police standing next to damaged buildings.

    Medics and emergency personnel are also at the scene.

    A view shows the site where a helicopter falls on civil infrastructure buildings, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv,
    Copyright: Reuters
    At least 16 people are known to have died
    Copyright: Reuters
    The helicopter came down in a suburb near to Kyiv
    Copyright: Reuters
    Medics and emergency personnel work at the site a where a helicopter falls on civil infrastructure buildings
    Copyright: Reuters

  3. Children among dead after crash near kindergarten

    James Waterhouse

    Reporting from Kyiv

    Sixteen people have been killed in total, including two children, according to national police. Nine of them were on board the helicopter.

    The crash occured next to a kindergarten in Brovary, east of Kyiv.

    22 people are in hospital, including ten children.

  4. BreakingUkrainian interior minister among 16 killed in crash

    Ukrainian police say the country's interior minister Denys Monastyrskyy and his deputy are among those killed in a helicopter crash on the outskirts of Kyiv.

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest on this breaking news.

Back to top