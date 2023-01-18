Interior ministry leadership are dead - senior police official
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Some reaction to bring you from the head of the National Police.
In a statement Ihor Klymenko said:
Quote Message: This morning, 18 January, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary."
This morning, 18 January, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary."
Quote Message: In total, 16 people are known to have died, including two children. Of them, nine were on board the helicopter. Twenty-two victims are in hospital, including 10 children. All specialised and specialised services are at work on site. The inspection of the scene is ongoing."
In total, 16 people are known to have died, including two children. Of them, nine were on board the helicopter. Twenty-two victims are in hospital, including 10 children. All specialised and specialised services are at work on site. The inspection of the scene is ongoing."
Pictures show medics at the crash site
Details and pictures from the scene in Brovary, east of Kyiv, are still emerging.
A number of images show officials and police standing next to damaged buildings.
Medics and emergency personnel are also at the scene.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Children among dead after crash near kindergarten
James Waterhouse
Reporting from Kyiv
Sixteen people have been killed in total, including two children, according to national police. Nine of them were on board the helicopter.
The crash occured next to a kindergarten in Brovary, east of Kyiv.
22 people are in hospital, including ten children.
BreakingUkrainian interior minister among 16 killed in crash
Ukrainian police say the country's interior minister Denys Monastyrskyy and his deputy are among those killed in a helicopter crash on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest on this breaking news.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Interior ministry leadership are dead - senior police official
Some reaction to bring you from the head of the National Police.
In a statement Ihor Klymenko said:
Pictures show medics at the crash site
Details and pictures from the scene in Brovary, east of Kyiv, are still emerging.
A number of images show officials and police standing next to damaged buildings.
Medics and emergency personnel are also at the scene.
Children among dead after crash near kindergarten
James Waterhouse
Reporting from Kyiv
Sixteen people have been killed in total, including two children, according to national police. Nine of them were on board the helicopter.
The crash occured next to a kindergarten in Brovary, east of Kyiv.
22 people are in hospital, including ten children.
BreakingUkrainian interior minister among 16 killed in crash
Ukrainian police say the country's interior minister Denys Monastyrskyy and his deputy are among those killed in a helicopter crash on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest on this breaking news.