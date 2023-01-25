Speaking to the BBC earlier, the chair of the House of Commons Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood welcomed the news tanks may be sent but says questions needed to be considered by the West. "This gives Ukraine a fighting chance, he says, "But we're still thinking tactics. We're still thinking about military assistance and not asking more difficult questions about what is our strategy. "What does success look like? Are we all unified in the position?" Ellwood also added that he felt Russia was "able to endure hardship better than us, they actually like the idea of frozen conflict".
Live Reporting
Edited by Jamie Whitehead
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: . .Copyright: . Analysis ReuCopyright: Reu
'Great news, but what is the strategy?'
Speaking to the BBC earlier, the chair of the House of Commons Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood welcomed the news tanks may be sent but says questions needed to be considered by the West.
"This gives Ukraine a fighting chance, he says, "But we're still thinking tactics. We're still thinking about military assistance and not asking more difficult questions about what is our strategy.
"What does success look like? Are we all unified in the position?"
Ellwood also added that he felt Russia was "able to endure hardship better than us, they actually like the idea of frozen conflict".
What tanks and other equipment are the world giving?
Germany's decision to send Leopard 2 tanks has come after intense pressure from a number of international allies as well as Ukraine itself.
Some Western officials similarly believe that Russian forces are currently in a weak position, and that there is a window of opportunity in which more advanced tanks may help Ukraine to push forward.
The Leopard 2, used by a number of European countries, is easier to maintain and requires less fuel than some western alternatives.
Kyiv believes its forces are now in a position to use more Nato standard equipment, which it did not have the logistical support to operate at the start of the war.
The UK has agreed to provide 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. Challenger 2 is the British army's main battle tank.
Challenger 2 was built in the 1990s, but is significantly more advanced than other tanks available to Ukraine's armed forces.
Ukraine needs more than tanks for a spring counter offensive
Jonathan Beale
BBC defence correspondent
Ukraine is still unlikely to get the 300 modern main battle tanks it says it needs to win the war.
But if half a dozen Western nations each provide 14 tanks, then that would bring the total to nearly 100 - which could make a difference.
Western tanks - including the UK's Challenger 2, Germany's Leopard 2 and the US-made Abrams - are all seen as superior to their Soviet-era counterparts, like the ubiquitous T-72.
They will provide Ukrainian crews with more protection, speed and accuracy.
But Western modern main battle tanks are not a wonder weapon or game-changer on their own. It's also what's being supplied alongside them.
In recent weeks, there's been a step change in heavy weapons being supplied by the West - including hundreds more armoured vehicles, artillery systems and ammunition.
Combined together, they are the kind of military hardware needed to punch through Russian lines and to retake territory.
If Ukrainian troops can be trained and the weapons delivered in time, they could form key elements of any spring offensive. A missing element for offensive operations is still air power.
Ukraine has been asking for the West to provide modern fighter jets since the war began. So far, none has been delivered.
Reports Germany and US to send tanks to Ukraine
Good morning, and thank you for joining us as it appears there has been a breakthrough in a dispute over sending tanks to Ukraine.
Over the past few days the focus has intensified on whether Germany would send its much sought-after Leopard 2 tanks to the front lines.
This morning there are reports German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has agreed to send at least 14 of them. He's set to make a speech to parliament shortly after 11:15 GMT.
It is also understood the United States has agreed to send at least 30 M1 Abrams tanks.
Stay with us as we bring you updates as the situation develops.