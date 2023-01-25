Speaking to the BBC earlier, the chair of the House of Commons Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood welcomed the news tanks may be sent but says questions needed to be considered by the West.

"This gives Ukraine a fighting chance, he says, "But we're still thinking tactics. We're still thinking about military assistance and not asking more difficult questions about what is our strategy.

"What does success look like? Are we all unified in the position?"

Ellwood also added that he felt Russia was "able to endure hardship better than us, they actually like the idea of frozen conflict".