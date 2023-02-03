President\nVolodymyr Zelensky’s hopes of a fast-track entry into the EU are expected to be\nrebuffed at an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv today. Ahead of the meeting, Ukraine's Prime\nMinister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine had set what he called an "ambitious\ngoal" of joining the EU in two years. But a group of member states have\nwarned it should be made clear to Kyiv that this will not be possible. "We\nwill do it but there are no short-cuts," said one diplomat. Last\nJune, Ukraine gained EU candidacy status at record speed, in what Zelensky said\nwas a unique and historic moment. While it is a first step to membership, the\nprocess typically takes many years with other countries queuing for years. An\nupdate on Ukraine's progress towards membership is expected in the spring with\na more formal assessment to follow later in the year. Read more on this from our Brussels Correspondent Jessica Parker here.
Air raid sirens in Kyiv
Ahead of the EU summit later today, air raid sirens have sounded this morning in Kyiv and across Ukraine.
It comes as the country prepares to host senior leaders from the bloc, in a bid to speed up its bid to join the EU.
We'll bring you the latest as soon as we have it.
Hello and welcome
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage.
Air raid sirens have been sounded in Kyiv and across Ukraine as European Union officials prepare to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine is hosting an historic summit as it seeks to speed up its bid to join the European Union.
The war-torn country is hopeful, but EU officials say much still needs to be done before Ukraine is in a position to join the bloc.
Today's summit comes after another large financial package was announced on Thursday, along with another round of sanctions on Russia.