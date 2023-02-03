Reuters Copyright: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hopes of a fast-track entry into the EU are expected to be rebuffed at an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv today.

Ahead of the meeting, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine had set what he called an "ambitious goal" of joining the EU in two years.

But a group of member states have warned it should be made clear to Kyiv that this will not be possible.

"We will do it but there are no short-cuts," said one diplomat.

Last June, Ukraine gained EU candidacy status at record speed, in what Zelensky said was a unique and historic moment.

While it is a first step to membership, the process typically takes many years with other countries queuing for years.

An update on Ukraine's progress towards membership is expected in the spring with a more formal assessment to follow later in the year.

