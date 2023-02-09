BBC Copyright: BBC

Aid worker Salah Abouglasem of Islamic Relief has been helping in the rescue efforts in Turkey since Monday evening.

Currently in the city of Gaziantep, in southern Turkey, he says that while rescuers are still working and "still believe that miracles are still happening... at the same time we're really losing that race against time now".

He says now that 72 hours have passed - the time in which people are likely to be saved - the extremely cold conditions are decreasing the likelihood that more people will survive.

"Our concern as an aid organisation is the sanitation needs now, the illnesses that people are going to develop, the absence of clean water, we’re appealing to people to continue with their efforts to reach here," he says.

He says his colleagues in Syria say the situation there is "even more difficult" because of the absence of a coordinated effort.