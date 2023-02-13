Getting aid to victims of Monday’s earthquake in Syria has been a challenge, as only one of the four original border crossings into Syria is currently open.

David Miliband, chief executive of aid agency the International Rescue Committee (IRC), has told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme why it has been so tricky to get humanitarian aid into Syria.

“The number of crossing points has been reduced by the Russian veto in the UN Security Council,” he says.

The crossing points discussed are official UN crossing points for the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization to get aid into Syria and need agreement from the UN Security Council to go ahead.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Miliband says that over the past 12 years “the [Syrian President Bashar al-]Assad government has consistently failed to deliver what’s called cross-line aid,” which is a type of aid delivered across conflict lines between government areas and rebel-held areas.

“It’s imperative that the border crossing points that have been closed by the Russian veto over the last few years are reopened,” Miliband adds.