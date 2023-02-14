If you're just joining us, or need a recap, here's a quick rundown of what Nato's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg just said ahead of a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers in Brussels:

On weapons... he said Ukraine needs everything that's been promised, including weaponry, modern systems and particularly ammunition, to continue having success on the battlefield.

On Putin... he said Nato sees "no signs" of the Russian leader "preparing for peace" and instead believes Moscow is readying "new offensives and new attacks".

On aircraft... he said talks are under way about the possibility of providing aircraft to Ukraine, which comes almost a week after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a public plea to the UK for jets.

On the year anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war... he said the conflict didn't begin last February - and pointed instead to the annexation of Crimea in 2014 as a starting point.