02:30 (all times in GMT) In a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin announces the launch of a “special military operation” in Ukraine
03:27 The first explosions are heard in Kyiv, and more blasts are reported across the country as Ukrainians wake up to war
04:58 President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms reports of nationwide missile strikes
11.56 Nato activates its defence plans, which include more than 100 jets on standby and 120 allied ships at sea, from the Arctic to the Mediterranean
12:03 The UK's then-Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, addresses the nation, saying: "Our worst fears have come true and all our warnings have proved tragically accurate. President Putin of Russia has unleashed war… without any provocation and any credible excuse"
18:50 There are reports that the port city of Mariupol has been coming under heavy fire
21:40 Almost 2,000 people are arrested at anti-war protests in 40 cities across Russia
22:59 Zelensky calls for general mobilisation and imposes martial law. He reports that 137 Ukrainians died on the first day of the assault
One year since all-out war began
Alice Cuddy, reporting from Kyiv
Good morning from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
It’s a year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine - the biggest war on European soil since World War Two.
Ukrainian lives have changed forever. Families have been broken up, tens of thousands of people have been killed and Russian soldiers have committed atrocities that have shocked the world.
I’ll be with you throughout the day here in the Ukrainian capital, reporting on the latest on the ground and hearing from people about how the war has changed their lives.
This afternoon, our Ukraine correspondent James Waterhouse and BBC Ukrainian editor Marta Shokalo will be joining me to answer your questions live.
