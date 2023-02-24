02:30 (all times in GMT) In a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin announces the launch of a “special military operation” in Ukraine

03:27 The first explosions are heard in Kyiv, and more blasts are reported across the country as Ukrainians wake up to war

04:58 President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms reports of nationwide missile strikes

11.56 Nato activates its defence plans, which include more than 100 jets on standby and 120 allied ships at sea, from the Arctic to the Mediterranean

12:03 The UK's then-Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, addresses the nation, saying: "Our worst fears have come true and all our warnings have proved tragically accurate. President Putin of Russia has unleashed war… without any provocation and any credible excuse"

18:50 There are reports that the port city of Mariupol has been coming under heavy fire

21:40 Almost 2,000 people are arrested at anti-war protests in 40 cities across Russia

22:59 Zelensky calls for general mobilisation and imposes martial law. He reports that 137 Ukrainians died on the first day of the assault