Greece grapples with devastating rail collision

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, but we do know that a passenger train said to have been carrying some 350 passengers hit a freight train.

Speaking on state television, Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the Thessaly region, said the impact was “very powerful”.

“The front section of the train was smashed," he said. "We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment to clear the debris and lift the rail cars.

"There’s debris flung all around the crash site.”