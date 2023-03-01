Greece grapples with devastating rail collision

Many of the passengers were injured. The fire service reports that some 40 ambulances have been at the scene, with paramedics attending to those who are hurt.
Cranes and special lifting equipment
It's not yet clear what caused the crash, but we do know that a passenger train said to have been carrying some 350 passengers hit a freight train.
Speaking on state television, Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the Thessaly region, said the impact was “very powerful”.
“The front section of the train was smashed," he said. "We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment to clear the debris and lift the rail cars.
"There’s debris flung all around the crash site.”
'A nightmarish ten seconds'
Passengers who survived the crash have described the moment of impact and how they escaped the train.
"We heard a big bang," Stergios Minenis told Reuters news agency.
"It was a nightmarish ten seconds. We were turning over in the carriage until we fell on our sides and until the commotion stopped.
"Then there was panic. Cables, fire. The fire was immediate. As we were turning over we were being burned. Fire was right and left. For ten, fifteen seconds it was chaos.
"Tumbling over, fires, cables hanging, broken windows, people screaming, people trapped. It was two metres high from where we jumped to leave [the train], and beneath there was broken iron debris, but what could we do?"
Aerial pictures show extent of destruction
Greece wakes up to harrowing news of rail disaster
Greeks are waking up to the aftermath of a deadly crash involving two trains in the north of the country on Tuesday evening.
At least 32 people died and dozens more were injured after a passenger service collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa.
Rescuers worked through the night to try to free survivors.
