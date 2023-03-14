The Pentagon briefing wrapped up a few minutes ago. Here is a quick recap of what we have learned:
Two Russian jets collided with a US drone in international airspace over the Black Sea, crashing the drone shortly after 07:00 central European time
The US says Russian jets were flying in the vicinity of the US drone for 30 to 40 minutes
The drone's propeller was hit during the incident, the US said, and the Russian jets also dumped fuel on the drone
The behaviour of the Russian pilots has been categorised as "uncommon" by the US, who says it conducts flying missions in international space routinely
Meanwhile, Russia said its fighter jets did not come into contact with the US drone
Russia has also accused the drone of flying near the Crimean Peninsula in the direction of the Russian border
The Russian ambassador to the US has been summoned and is expected to meet senior US officials this afternoon local US time
Fighter jets did not have contact with drone - Russia
We're now hearing for the first time from the Russian defence ministry on the incident.
Moscow is insisting its aircraft did not use on-board weapons or come into contact with the drone.
They say Russia airspace control systems detected a US MQ-9 unmanned drone flying over the Black Sea, near the Crimean Peninsula, in the direction of the border of the Russian Federation.
They accused the US of violating the boundaries of its temporary airspace "established for the special military operation".
Russia says it scrambled its aircraft to identify the intruder, but due to quick manoeuvring, the MQ-9 drone went into an "unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface".
Ryder clarifies timeline
Gen Ryder insists again the MQ-9 drone was struck by the Russian jets.
When asked about the timeline, he says the Russians jets were flying in the vicinity of the MQ-9 for about 30 to 40 minutes.
At 6:03 GMT, the jets caused a collision with the drone, he says.
The Pentagon says they are not aware of any radio communications between Russian and US officials.
Ryder would not say if incident was accident
Answering a question from reporters about whether this incident was an accident, Ryder says: "We are continuing to assess exactly what happened."
He adds that based on what the US has seen, Russia's actions were "unsafe" and "unprofessional".
"I think the actions speak to themselves," he says.
He recaps by saying that the Russian aircraft dumped fuel on the MQ-9 and got close enough that it damaged the US aircraft.
US defence department vague on location
Gen Ryder is being vague about the exact location of the incident, merely stating that it occurred over the Black Sea.
He also does not give specifics about where the Russian planes ended up landing.
Gen Pat Ryder confirms the drone downing
Gen Pat Ryder confirmed the MQ-9 Reaper done was intercepted by two Russian SU-27 aircrafts at around 07:00 central European time.
Ryder said the US drone was unmanned and was flying over the Black Sea when its propeller was struck.
He called the incident "reckless and unprofessional".
"Several times before the collision the SU-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9," he said.
He adds US forces routinely fly over international airspace to "bolster collective European defense and security" with allies.
"We call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally."
Behaviour of Russian pilots 'uncommon' - Gen Ryder
US Air Force Gen Pat Ryder, spokesman for the US defence department, is answering questions at the briefing.
He says Department of Defense officials have not spoken to Russian authorities at this time, but refers the press to the state department, who are speaking to Russia about it.
Ryder said he would not get into the specifics of whether the aircraft was armed or not. It was conducting an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission in international airspace.
"Intercepts are not that common, but this type of behaviour from Russian pilots is uncommon," he said.
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon briefing
To follow the Pentagon briefing live, click the play button at the top of the page.
Mara Karlin, performing the duties of deputy under-secretary of defence for policy, is taking questions from the press.
What does the US military say happened during the crash?
At around 07:00 local time (06:00 GMT) over the Black Sea, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a US Air Force unmanned MQ-9 in international airspace, according to the US military.
As a result, the US forces decided to bring down their drone in international waters causing its "complete loss".
Several times prior to the collision, two Russian aircraft dumped fuel on the MQ-9 Reaper drone and flew in front of it in a "reckless and unprofessional manner", the US European Command said.
They say the MQ-9 - a large unmanned aircraft with a 20m (66ft) wingspan, used for medium-altitude aerial surveillance - was conducting routine operations in international airspace.
What is a MQ-9 Reaper drone?
In addition to medium-altitude surveillance, the MQ-9 Reaper drone has also been used to fight forest fires.
Russia's ambassador to be summoned
In a briefing with reporters, a spokesperson for the US state department has said they will be summoning Russia's ambassador to the US on Tuesday over the "unsafe intercept" of a US drone by a Russian jet over the Black Sea.
It is expected that Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the US since 2017, will be meeting senior US officials this afternoon US time.
Closest we've come to a US-Russia direct clash
Frank Gardner
BBC News, Security Correspondent
This
is almost certainly the closest that Russia’s military has come to a direct
clash with the West since the war in Ukraine began.
In
the busy international airspace over the northern Black Sea, the Pentagon says
a Russian air force Su-27 Flanker fighter jet struck the propeller of an
uncrewed US military Reaper drone, forcing it to crash into the sea.
"Reckless
and unprofessional" is how the White House spokesperson John Kirby described
the incident.
The
US military’s European Command said a pair of Soviet-era fighter jets had
intercepted the surveillance drone in international airspace and dumped fuel on
it, before damaging it so badly that its US controllers had no choice but to
ditch it in the sea.
Russia
and Western forces have often gone to some trouble to avoid such incidents, in
Syria, for example.
But
this one appears more indicative of the increasingly hostile relations between
Moscow and the West.
Pentagon to brief the media shortly
The US Department of Defense in Washington is scheduled to speak to members of the media at 14:30 (18:30 GMT). It is likely they will face questions about the downing of the US drone over the Black Sea.
Follow along for updates.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage as the US military says a Russian fighter jet has collided with a US drone over the Black sea.
The jet collided with the unmanned US drone
causing it to crash into the Black Sea today, the US military says.
Russia has yet to comment on the incident.
The US European Command blamed the crash which occurred at approximately
07:03 local time (06:03 GMT) on an “unprofessional act by Russians”, and said it
nearly caused the Russian jet to crash too.
Stay with us for the latest updates, reaction and analysis
from our correspondents.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alexandra Fouché and Marianna Brady
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Two Russian jets collided with a US drone in international airspace over the Black Sea, crashing the drone shortly after 07:00 central European time
-
The US says Russian jets were flying in the vicinity of the US drone for 30 to 40 minutes
-
The drone's propeller was hit during the incident, the US said, and the Russian jets also dumped fuel on the drone
-
The behaviour of the Russian pilots has been categorised as "uncommon" by the US, who says it conducts flying missions in international space routinely
-
Meanwhile, Russia said its fighter jets did not come into contact with the US drone
-
Russia has also accused the drone of flying near the Crimean Peninsula in the direction of the Russian border
-
The Russian ambassador to the US has been summoned and is expected to meet senior US officials this afternoon local US time
What we know
The Pentagon briefing wrapped up a few minutes ago. Here is a quick recap of what we have learned:
Fighter jets did not have contact with drone - Russia
We're now hearing for the first time from the Russian defence ministry on the incident.
Moscow is insisting its aircraft did not use on-board weapons or come into contact with the drone.
They say Russia airspace control systems detected a US MQ-9 unmanned drone flying over the Black Sea, near the Crimean Peninsula, in the direction of the border of the Russian Federation.
They accused the US of violating the boundaries of its temporary airspace "established for the special military operation".
Russia says it scrambled its aircraft to identify the intruder, but due to quick manoeuvring, the MQ-9 drone went into an "unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface".
Ryder clarifies timeline
Gen Ryder insists again the MQ-9 drone was struck by the Russian jets.
When asked about the timeline, he says the Russians jets were flying in the vicinity of the MQ-9 for about 30 to 40 minutes.
At 6:03 GMT, the jets caused a collision with the drone, he says.
The Pentagon says they are not aware of any radio communications between Russian and US officials.
Ryder would not say if incident was accident
Answering a question from reporters about whether this incident was an accident, Ryder says: "We are continuing to assess exactly what happened."
He adds that based on what the US has seen, Russia's actions were "unsafe" and "unprofessional".
"I think the actions speak to themselves," he says.
He recaps by saying that the Russian aircraft dumped fuel on the MQ-9 and got close enough that it damaged the US aircraft.
US defence department vague on location
Gen Ryder is being vague about the exact location of the incident, merely stating that it occurred over the Black Sea.
He also does not give specifics about where the Russian planes ended up landing.
Gen Pat Ryder confirms the drone downing
Gen Pat Ryder confirmed the MQ-9 Reaper done was intercepted by two Russian SU-27 aircrafts at around 07:00 central European time.
Ryder said the US drone was unmanned and was flying over the Black Sea when its propeller was struck.
He called the incident "reckless and unprofessional".
"Several times before the collision the SU-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9," he said.
He adds US forces routinely fly over international airspace to "bolster collective European defense and security" with allies.
"We call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally."
Behaviour of Russian pilots 'uncommon' - Gen Ryder
US Air Force Gen Pat Ryder, spokesman for the US defence department, is answering questions at the briefing.
He says Department of Defense officials have not spoken to Russian authorities at this time, but refers the press to the state department, who are speaking to Russia about it.
Ryder said he would not get into the specifics of whether the aircraft was armed or not. It was conducting an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission in international airspace.
"Intercepts are not that common, but this type of behaviour from Russian pilots is uncommon," he said.
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon briefing
To follow the Pentagon briefing live, click the play button at the top of the page.
Mara Karlin, performing the duties of deputy under-secretary of defence for policy, is taking questions from the press.
What does the US military say happened during the crash?
At around 07:00 local time (06:00 GMT) over the Black Sea, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a US Air Force unmanned MQ-9 in international airspace, according to the US military.
As a result, the US forces decided to bring down their drone in international waters causing its "complete loss".
Several times prior to the collision, two Russian aircraft dumped fuel on the MQ-9 Reaper drone and flew in front of it in a "reckless and unprofessional manner", the US European Command said.
They say the MQ-9 - a large unmanned aircraft with a 20m (66ft) wingspan, used for medium-altitude aerial surveillance - was conducting routine operations in international airspace.
What is a MQ-9 Reaper drone?
In addition to medium-altitude surveillance, the MQ-9 Reaper drone has also been used to fight forest fires.
Russia's ambassador to be summoned
In a briefing with reporters, a spokesperson for the US state department has said they will be summoning Russia's ambassador to the US on Tuesday over the "unsafe intercept" of a US drone by a Russian jet over the Black Sea.
It is expected that Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the US since 2017, will be meeting senior US officials this afternoon US time.
Closest we've come to a US-Russia direct clash
Frank Gardner
BBC News, Security Correspondent
This is almost certainly the closest that Russia’s military has come to a direct clash with the West since the war in Ukraine began.
In the busy international airspace over the northern Black Sea, the Pentagon says a Russian air force Su-27 Flanker fighter jet struck the propeller of an uncrewed US military Reaper drone, forcing it to crash into the sea.
"Reckless and unprofessional" is how the White House spokesperson John Kirby described the incident.
The US military’s European Command said a pair of Soviet-era fighter jets had intercepted the surveillance drone in international airspace and dumped fuel on it, before damaging it so badly that its US controllers had no choice but to ditch it in the sea.
Russia and Western forces have often gone to some trouble to avoid such incidents, in Syria, for example.
But this one appears more indicative of the increasingly hostile relations between Moscow and the West.
Pentagon to brief the media shortly
The US Department of Defense in Washington is scheduled to speak to members of the media at 14:30 (18:30 GMT). It is likely they will face questions about the downing of the US drone over the Black Sea.
Follow along for updates.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage as the US military says a Russian fighter jet has collided with a US drone over the Black sea.
The jet collided with the unmanned US drone causing it to crash into the Black Sea today, the US military says.
Russia has yet to comment on the incident.
The US European Command blamed the crash which occurred at approximately 07:03 local time (06:03 GMT) on an “unprofessional act by Russians”, and said it nearly caused the Russian jet to crash too.
Stay with us for the latest updates, reaction and analysis from our correspondents.