Putin and Xi publish articles in China and Russia - and mention the war
Stephen McDonell
Reporting from Beijing
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have had newspaper articles published in one another’s countries ahead of the visit to Moscow by China’s leader.
Both articles from the leaders mention the war in Ukraine and both speak about a negotiated settlement – however they’re short on specific measures.
Xi Jinping's piece, published in Russia, said a deal needed to take into account “the legitimate concerns of all parties” and that a “results oriented dialogue” was required to solve the crisis.
In the People’s Daily, Vladimir Putin wrote that “the collective West” is “losing its dominance”.
He said his country was open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine if others will engage in serious dialogue.
That the war has been referred to in these articles would appear to show it will also be front and centre during their talks over the next two days.
Welcome
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we await Xi Jinping’s arrival in Moscow, where China’s leader will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin and Beijing’s foreign ministry have said very little about the trip, other than that the pair will discuss a "comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation". And that Xi will be in the Russian capital from today until Wednesday.
Amid the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, it’s safe to say this is a pretty big moment on the world stage - especially since last week finished with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant for Putin. The court alleges he is responsible for war crimes, and has focused its claims on the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.
There have been reports suggesting Xi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak by phone after Xi’s visit to Moscow - his first since the war began - but this is yet to be confirmed.
I’ve got a team of writers here in London, ready to bring you all the latest developments as they unfold, and we’ll get analysis throughout the day from our correspondents on the ground in Russia, China and Ukraine. Stay tuned.
