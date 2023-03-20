Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have had newspaper articles published in one another’s countries ahead of the visit to Moscow by China’s leader.

Both articles from the leaders mention the war in Ukraine and both speak about a negotiated settlement – however they’re short on specific measures.

Xi Jinping's piece, published in Russia, said a deal needed to take into account “the legitimate concerns of all parties” and that a “results oriented dialogue” was required to solve the crisis.

In the People’s Daily, Vladimir Putin wrote that “the collective West” is “losing its dominance”.

He said his country was open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine if others will engage in serious dialogue.

That the war has been referred to in these articles would appear to show it will also be front and centre during their talks over the next two days.