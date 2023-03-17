The ICC was created to prosecute and bring to justice those responsible for the worst crimes - genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. The court has global jurisdiction.
It is a court of last resort, intervening only when national authorities cannot or will not prosecute.
The ICC has no powers to arrest suspects, and can only exercise jurisdiction within countries who are signed up to the agreement that set up the court, known as the Rome Statute.
Russia is not a signatory to that agreement - so Vladimir Putin or Maria Lvova-Belova will not be extradited.
Analysis
An extraordinary development in the Ukraine war
Frank Gardner
BBC News, Security Correspondent
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
This, on the face of it, is an extraordinary development in Russia’s year-old invasion of Ukraine.
Of all the many alleged and well-documented war crimes committed there by Russian forces, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has chosen to focus on the apparent forced abduction of Ukrainian children to Russia.
In the eyes of the Court, the blame rests squarely with President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.
The arrest warrants are in response to the alleged war crime of unlawful transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.
A statement issued by the ICC said the arrest warrants were intended to be secret in order to protect victims and witnesses.
But, it said it was in the interests of justice to publicise them in order to prevent any further abductions.
Russia says ICC warrant has no significance
Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities
during its invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has also repeatedly said it does not recognise the
jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and says it bears no obligations
under it.
Responding to the arrest warrant against Putin, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman says it has "no significance whatsoever".
"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.
"Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the International Court will be legally null and void for us."
Historic decision for us and international law - Ukrainian prosecutor
Ukraine's prosecutor general has hailed the ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant.
"The world received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and its leadership and henchmen will be held accountable," Andriy Kostin said in a statement on social media.
"This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law."
This is just the beginning, says Ukraine
As we've just reported, judges at the International Criminal Court have issued arrest warrants for Russia's President, Vladmir Putin, and his Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.
Ukraine has responded, with presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak saying: "This is just the beginning."
And Ukraine's prosecutor general has called it a "historic" decision.
Stick with us as more reaction comes in.
Forced deportation of over 16,000 children to Russia - Ukraine says
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Since Ukraine was invaded more than a year ago, its government estimates over 16,000 children are thought to have been transferred to Russia or Russia-controlled areas.
Earlier, United Nations investigators said the forced deportation of Ukrainian children amounted to a war crime.
The UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said there was evidence of the illegal transfer of hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The Commission's report is categorical that Russia also committed other war crimes in Ukraine.
They include attacks on hospitals, torture, rape and wilful killings.
Russia has repeatedly denied committing atrocities in its invasion.
BreakingArrest warrants issued for Putin and his children's rights commissioner
Arrest warrants have been issued by judges at the International
Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Commissioner for
Children's Rights.
In a statement, the ICC says they are suspected of the war crime
of unlawfully deporting children, from Ukraine to Russia.
There are reasonable grounds to believe President Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for such deportations, the statement says, adding it is alleged to have taken place since he launched the full- scale
invasion of Ukraine last February.
It says the same thing of his children's rights commissioner,
Maria Lvova-Belova.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest reaction and analysis.
Live Reporting
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Will Putin be arrested?
The ICC was created to prosecute and bring to justice those responsible for the worst crimes - genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. The court has global jurisdiction.
It is a court of last resort, intervening only when national authorities cannot or will not prosecute.
The ICC has no powers to arrest suspects, and can only exercise jurisdiction within countries who are signed up to the agreement that set up the court, known as the Rome Statute.
Russia is not a signatory to that agreement - so Vladimir Putin or Maria Lvova-Belova will not be extradited.
An extraordinary development in the Ukraine war
Frank Gardner
BBC News, Security Correspondent
This, on the face of it, is an extraordinary development in Russia’s year-old invasion of Ukraine.
Of all the many alleged and well-documented war crimes committed there by Russian forces, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has chosen to focus on the apparent forced abduction of Ukrainian children to Russia.
In the eyes of the Court, the blame rests squarely with President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.
The arrest warrants are in response to the alleged war crime of unlawful transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.
A statement issued by the ICC said the arrest warrants were intended to be secret in order to protect victims and witnesses.
But, it said it was in the interests of justice to publicise them in order to prevent any further abductions.
Russia says ICC warrant has no significance
Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities during its invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has also repeatedly said it does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and says it bears no obligations under it.
Responding to the arrest warrant against Putin, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman says it has "no significance whatsoever".
"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.
"Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the International Court will be legally null and void for us."
Historic decision for us and international law - Ukrainian prosecutor
Ukraine's prosecutor general has hailed the ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant.
"The world received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and its leadership and henchmen will be held accountable," Andriy Kostin said in a statement on social media.
"This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law."
This is just the beginning, says Ukraine
As we've just reported, judges at the International Criminal Court have issued arrest warrants for Russia's President, Vladmir Putin, and his Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.
Ukraine has responded, with presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak saying: "This is just the beginning."
And Ukraine's prosecutor general has called it a "historic" decision.
Stick with us as more reaction comes in.
Forced deportation of over 16,000 children to Russia - Ukraine says
Since Ukraine was invaded more than a year ago, its government estimates over 16,000 children are thought to have been transferred to Russia or Russia-controlled areas.
Earlier, United Nations investigators said the forced deportation of Ukrainian children amounted to a war crime.
The UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said there was evidence of the illegal transfer of hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The Commission's report is categorical that Russia also committed other war crimes in Ukraine.
They include attacks on hospitals, torture, rape and wilful killings.
Russia has repeatedly denied committing atrocities in its invasion.
Read more here
BreakingArrest warrants issued for Putin and his children's rights commissioner
Arrest warrants have been issued by judges at the International Criminal Court for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights.
In a statement, the ICC says they are suspected of the war crime of unlawfully deporting children, from Ukraine to Russia.
There are reasonable grounds to believe President Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for such deportations, the statement says, adding it is alleged to have taken place since he launched the full- scale invasion of Ukraine last February.
It says the same thing of his children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest reaction and analysis.