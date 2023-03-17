The ICC was created to prosecute and bring to justice those responsible for the worst crimes - genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. The court has global jurisdiction.

It is a court of last resort, intervening only when national authorities cannot or will not prosecute.

The ICC has no powers to arrest suspects, and can only exercise jurisdiction within countries who are signed up to the agreement that set up the court, known as the Rome Statute.

Russia is not a signatory to that agreement - so Vladimir Putin or Maria Lvova-Belova will not be extradited.