Protests and strikes hit France over pensions law

This is the first day of demonstrations since the triggering of Article 49:3 last week, and it comes a day after President Macron’s televised interview yesterday.

It is therefore being carefully watched to see if levels of participation have grown, and if new kinds of more violent protest are going to spread.

With complete predictability, the president’s words did nothing to calm the mood.

But then, short of disowning the central point of the reform (raising the pension age to 64), what could he have possibly said that would have persuaded opponents to give up?

People say it is his “arrogance” and “contempt for the people” that get their goat.

That, I think, gets to the heart of it. One senses that the movement is not really - or not only - about pension reform.

It’s about the accumulation of daily difficulties and injustices which many see around them - problems from which in his technocratic ivory tower the slick young president seems (to them) utterly removed.