As the campaign enters its third month, the question of pension reform risks being eclipsed by the threat of violence.

After the street battles in Paris on Thursday - and then the extremely violent clashes in rural western France on Saturday - everyone is gearing up for more of the same at the end of this afternoon’s demo.

Early signs are that there will be a much larger turnout than usual of young people - high-school and university students - which police see as potentially dangerous.

If things are bad, it will confirm the impression that the crisis is moving into a new phase.

In this phase, the two sides - government and opposition - unleash angry tirades, each blaming the other for instigating the unrest - the government by pigheadedly persisting with the reform, the opposition by failing to ostracise its extremists.

But behind the scenes, the phase can also be marked by the beginnings of detente. The threat of civil conflict concentrates minds wonderfully.

Already we are seeing government spokesman Olivier Véran and trade union moderate Laurent Berger issuing positive noises this morning about the prospect of talks.

Ironically, the fear of trouble can hasten peace.