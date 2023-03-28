Early signs are that there will be a much larger turnout than usual of young people - high-school and university students - which police see as potentially dangerous.
How did we get here
Welcome
Alexandra Fouché
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the latest protests in France, as the country sees its 10th day of mass protests and strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform law which extends the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Protests over the reform have taken place since mid-January, but anti-government sentiment intensified after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne used Article 49:3 of the constitution to force the law through.
Labour unions have urged Macron to put the plans on pause, with Laurent Berger, the leader of France's largest trade union confederation (CFDT), asking the president to accept some form of mediation as "a gesture of appeasement".
Demonstrations are expected to take place all over
France, including in some of the larger cities such as Lyon, Nantes and Bordeaux.
In Paris, the main demonstration will start at 14:00 (12:00 GMT) in Place de la
République.
The government says a record number of police - some 13,000 - will be deployed across the country to confront what it describes as a major risk to public order.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates from our correspondents on the ground and our reporters in London.
Back in early January, France's government proposed raising the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 in a major reform of the pension system
But the details immediately triggered an angry response from the unions. Over a million people joined the first protests across the country in January
- Two months of heated political debate and strikes followed. Transport, fuel distribution and waste collection have been heavily impacted
On 17 March, the French government decided to force the pension reforms through without a vote in parliament. PM Elisabeth Borne invoked article 49:3 of the constitution, allowing the government to avoid a vote in the National Assembly
On 20 March, the government survived a vote of no-confidence, triggered when it forced through the changes
And then last week, King Charles III's state visit to France was postponed at President Macron's request, because of the protests.
Interior minister warns of ‘serious risk to public order’
France's interior minister says they are anticipating a “very serious risk to public order” during today’s demonstrations in cities including Paris, Lyon, Nantes and Bordeaux.
Gérald Darmanin said a record number of police officers were being deployed - a total of 13,000 - throughout the day.
Demonstrations across France have been largely peaceful. But the pension reform law’s unpopularity is enticing a wave of growing violence, in the capital and beyond.
The current mood in France led British monarch King Charles to postpone a three-day state visit due to take place this week because of the situation.
There may be signs of detente ahead
Hugh Schofield
Reporting from Paris
As the campaign enters its third month, the question of pension reform risks being eclipsed by the threat of violence.
After the street battles in Paris on Thursday - and then the extremely violent clashes in rural western France on Saturday - everyone is gearing up for more of the same at the end of this afternoon’s demo.
Early signs are that there will be a much larger turnout than usual of young people - high-school and university students - which police see as potentially dangerous.
If things are bad, it will confirm the impression that the crisis is moving into a new phase.
In this phase, the two sides - government and opposition - unleash angry tirades, each blaming the other for instigating the unrest - the government by pigheadedly persisting with the reform, the opposition by failing to ostracise its extremists.
But behind the scenes, the phase can also be marked by the beginnings of detente. The threat of civil conflict concentrates minds wonderfully.
Already we are seeing government spokesman Olivier Véran and trade union moderate Laurent Berger issuing positive noises this morning about the prospect of talks.
Ironically, the fear of trouble can hasten peace.
How did we get here
