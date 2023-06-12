'An era is over': World reacts to Silvio Berlusconi death

AC Monza, the football team in Italy's top division owned by Silvio Berlusconi since 2018, has paid tribute to the billionaire on its website.
The statement writes: "Forever with us.
"Adriano Galliani and all AC Monza mourn the loss of Silvio Berlusconi.
"A void that can never be filled, forever with us. Thank you for everything President."
Italy's flamboyant bounce-back politician
We'll bring you more reaction and tributes following the death of Italy's eccentric former prime minister throughout the day, but you can read his full obituary here
Former Italian PM Matteo Renzi posts tribute
Former Prime Minister and leader of the political party Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, has paid tribute to Berlusconi.
In a lengthy tweet, he said Berlusconi made history.
He wrote: "Many loved him, many hated him: everyone today must recognize that his impact on political but also economic, sporting and television life was unprecedented.
"Today Italy mourns together with its family, its loved ones, its companies, its party. To all those who loved him, my most affectionate and most sincere embrace.
"In these hours I carry with me the memories of our meetings... of our agreements, of our clashes."
He also wrote of a phone call with Berlusconi, where the tycoon made him emotional when speaking about Renzi's mother.
Media gather outside Milan hospital
A media presence is starting to build outside the San Raffaele hospital where former Italian Prime Minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.
He had been treated for a lung infection in February, which was linked to a case of chronic leukaemia, which had been previously undisclosed.
Berlusconi had been in and out of hospital at various points this year, and was readmitted last week.
An era is over, says Italy's defence minister
Guido Crosetto, Italy's defence minister, has paid tribute to Berlusconi - saying the former Italian prime minister leaves behind a "huge void".
"An era is over, an era is closing," Crosetto said in a tweet.
"I loved him so very much.
"Goodbye Silvio."
The trials and tribulations of Berlusconi
The former four-time prime minister appeared in court many times over the years and once claimed to have made 2,500 appearances in 106 trials, over a period of two decades.
Charges against him included embezzlement, tax fraud and false accounting, and attempting to bribe a judge.
He would often accuse prosecutors of pursuing a political vendetta against him, while denying wrongdoing.
Though he was acquitted or had his convictions overturned on several occasions, he was convicted of tax fraud in 2013 - which barred him from political office for a number of years.
For this he had to do community service at a Catholic care home in Milan.
In pictures: Three decades at the top of Italian politics
A timeline of Berlusconi’s political career
Silvio Berlusconi enjoyed a long political career marked by dazzling highs - and scandalous lows.
Here’s a look back at his career:
1990s - Berlusconi founded his political party, Forza Italia, in 1993 - and a year later he became prime minister, leading a right-wing coalition government. In 1996, he lost the elections to a left-wing party led by Romano Prodi.
2001-2006 - He returned as prime minister, to lead the longest-serving government in Italy since World War Two. He was accused of embezzlement, tax fraud and false accounting, and attempting to bribe a judge, some of which he was convicted of and some acquitted. After a four-year trial, he was cleared of corruption in 2004 and in 2006 he again lost to his long-term rival, Prodi.
2007-2011 - After reshaping and renaming his party to People of Freedom, he won a fourth term in the office in 2008. He faced further allegations of affairs and corruption and in 2009, tens of thousands of people took to the streets, calling for his resignation In 2010, he had not only lost voters’ support but also his majority in the parliament. He resigned in 2011.
2013 onwards - His party came within 1% of winning the general election but he was expelled from parliament in a vote over his tax fraud conviction. In 2019 he was elected as an MEP at the European parliament elections. He returned to the Italian Senate after winning a seat in the 2022 Italian general election.
Former PM had been diagnosed with blood cancer
Berlusconi had been suffering from blood cancer for some time, and was being treated at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital.
He had chronic myelomonocyte leukaemia - a rare condition and has had repeated health issues since contracting Covid-19 in 2020.
Who was Silvio Berlusconi?
Few Italians have wielded more influence and attracted more controversy than Silvio Berlusconi - the billionaire businessman and four-time prime minister.
Born in 1936 in Milan, Berlusconi began his career selling vacuum cleaners, before setting up a construction company.
He went on to become one of Italy’s richest men, making his fortune through his TV channels and gaining international recognition as the owner of legendary football club AC Milan before going into politics.
He founded his own party, Forza Italia, in 1993 and remained a powerful political figure for the next two decades - in and out of power - successfully brushing off sex scandals and allegations of corruption.
As a media mogul and politician, Berlusconi helped to shape Italy's image for decades.
Four-time Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86 - reports
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
We're getting reports from Italy - via the national Corriere della Sera newspaper and the Ansa news agency, that Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian billionaire, senator and four-time prime minister, has died aged 86.
A seasoned politician and media tycoon, he was a divisive figure who dominated Italian politics for three decades.
We’ll be bringing you reaction from Italy, Europe and beyond, so stick with us.
