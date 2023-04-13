Joe Biden in Dublin on latest leg of Irish visit

Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire Copyright: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

Today Joe Biden will be undertaking one of the set-piece events really of this visit to Ireland - he will be addressing the Irish parliament in Dublin.

That’s an honour that’s been given to only three US presidents before – John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

He will also be having formal talks with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and he’ll be meeting the Irish President Michael D Higgins.