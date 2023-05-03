Ukraine has given some reaction to the BBC about Russia's claims.

In a statement Serhiy Nikiforov, Ukrainian president’s spokesman, said: “We have no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin.

"But, as President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, and not to attack foreign ones.

"Separately, the wording of the terrorist state [Russia] is surprising.

"A terrorist attack is houses being destroyed by strikes in Dnipro and Uman, or a missile hitting a queue at the railway station in Kramatorsk, and many other tragedies.

"What happened in Moscow is obviously designed to escalate the situation before 9 May [Russia’s Victory Day].

"An expected technique from our adversaries.”