We've been telling you about Russia's claims that Ukraine tried to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kyiv has denied any responsibility regarded the alleged drone attack.
Here is some more detail:
Russia
says last night they downed two drones that were targeting the Kremlin,
the Russian presidents' residence in Moscow.
Putin
was not in the Kremlin and there were no material damage, according to
Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The president will continue his
planned schedule today, added Peskov
Unverified
video circulating on Russian social media shows smoke over central Moscow
A senior Ukrainian
presidential officialsaid Kyiv had nothing to do with the incident
It is "obviously"
designed to "escalate" the situation, Ukrainian presidential
spokesman Serhiy Nokiforov says
Moscow
says "Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and
whenever is deemed necessary"
WATCH: Russian video circulates after Kremlin attack claims
Moscow claims it downed two drones that were targeting the Kremlin last night.
It has accused Ukraine of attempting to kill President Vladimir Putin.
A video circulating on Russian social media channels after the claims appears to show a smoke cloud rising over the Kremlin.
It has not yet been verified by the BBC.
Ukraine says it has no information about the 'so-called attack'
Hugo Bachega
Ukraine correspondent in Kyiv
Ukraine has given some reaction to the BBC about Russia's claims.
In a statement Serhiy Nikiforov, Ukrainian president’s
spokesman, said: “We have no information about the so-called night attacks on
the Kremlin.
"But, as President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine
directs all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, and not
to attack foreign ones.
"Separately, the wording of the terrorist state [Russia] is
surprising.
"A terrorist attack is houses being destroyed by strikes in
Dnipro and Uman, or a missile hitting a queue at the railway station in
Kramatorsk, and many other tragedies.
"What happened in Moscow is obviously designed to escalate
the situation before 9 May [Russia’s Victory Day].
"An expected technique from our adversaries.”
Moscow claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin with drones
The Russian government says it has shot down two drones
targeting the Kremlin overnight, accusing Ukraine of being responsible for
trying to kill Vladimir Putin.
In a statement, the Kremlin said Russia's president was not
injured in the attack and his schedule would remain unchanged.
The Kremlin is the name for the huge, fortified complex in
Moscow which houses the Russian government and military leadership - but the
term is also used as shorthand for the Russian government.
Russia also says it regards the attack as a "planned
terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president", adding the
it "reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and whenever
is deemed necessary".
Ukraine has denied being responsible.
Welcome
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage.
This afternoon, Russia has accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin.
Kyiv has denied having anything to do with the incident.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest reaction, analysis and comments from our team of journalists in Ukraine and Russia.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Russia
says last night they downed two drones that were targeting the Kremlin,
the Russian presidents' residence in Moscow.
-
Putin
was not in the Kremlin and there were no material damage, according to
Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The president will continue his
planned schedule today, added Peskov
- Unverified
video circulating on Russian social media shows smoke over central Moscow
-
A senior Ukrainian
presidential officialsaid Kyiv had nothing to do with the incident
-
It is "obviously"
designed to "escalate" the situation, Ukrainian presidential
spokesman Serhiy Nokiforov says
- Moscow
says "Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and
whenever is deemed necessary"
What do we know so far?
We've been telling you about Russia's claims that Ukraine tried to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kyiv has denied any responsibility regarded the alleged drone attack. Here is some more detail:
WATCH: Russian video circulates after Kremlin attack claims
Moscow claims it downed two drones that were targeting the Kremlin last night.
It has accused Ukraine of attempting to kill President Vladimir Putin.
A video circulating on Russian social media channels after the claims appears to show a smoke cloud rising over the Kremlin.
It has not yet been verified by the BBC.
Ukraine says it has no information about the 'so-called attack'
Hugo Bachega
Ukraine correspondent in Kyiv
Ukraine has given some reaction to the BBC about Russia's claims.
In a statement Serhiy Nikiforov, Ukrainian president’s spokesman, said: “We have no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin.
"But, as President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, and not to attack foreign ones.
"Separately, the wording of the terrorist state [Russia] is surprising.
"A terrorist attack is houses being destroyed by strikes in Dnipro and Uman, or a missile hitting a queue at the railway station in Kramatorsk, and many other tragedies.
"What happened in Moscow is obviously designed to escalate the situation before 9 May [Russia’s Victory Day].
"An expected technique from our adversaries.”
Moscow claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin with drones
The Russian government says it has shot down two drones targeting the Kremlin overnight, accusing Ukraine of being responsible for trying to kill Vladimir Putin.
In a statement, the Kremlin said Russia's president was not injured in the attack and his schedule would remain unchanged.
The Kremlin is the name for the huge, fortified complex in Moscow which houses the Russian government and military leadership - but the term is also used as shorthand for the Russian government.
Russia also says it regards the attack as a "planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president", adding the it "reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and whenever is deemed necessary".
Ukraine has denied being responsible.
Welcome
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage.
This afternoon, Russia has accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin.
Kyiv has denied having anything to do with the incident.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest reaction, analysis and comments from our team of journalists in Ukraine and Russia.