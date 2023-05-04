Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin in an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin but Zelensky denied that his country carried out the attack.

While Ukraine has denied responsibility, it is known that drones have been deployed by both sides in the conflict so far, with many used for surveillance and targeting.

Since the start of 2023, the BBC - by analysing Russian media reports - has tracked over 20 suspected drone attacks inside Russia and Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Last month, a drone come down in the Russian town of Kireyevsk, about 400km (249 miles) from the Ukraine border, injuring at least three people in an explosion after it was brought down, Russian state media said.

While none of these attacks have been officially claimed by Ukraine, experts say there is scope for drones launched from Ukraine to reach as far as Moscow, which is about 450km (280 miles) from the country's border.

One drone used by Ukraine - a UJ-22 - has a range of 800km (497 miles) in autonomous flight.