Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina Copyright: Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina Russian MSTA-S self-propelled howitzers and a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system drive in Red Square on Victory Day in Moscow on 9 May 2022 Image caption: Russian MSTA-S self-propelled howitzers and a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system drive in Red Square on Victory Day in Moscow on 9 May 2022

The main Victory Day parade in Moscow will be a massive display of military equipment, with troops, tanks and ballistic missiles paraded through Red Square.

But the world-famous spectacle will this year be closed off to the public, which the Russian authorities insist is due to security concerns.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned of "terrorist attacks".

He said: "We are of course aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks, terrorist acts, plans to continue its campaign.

"All our special services are doing everything possible to ensure security."

Kyiv has denied any involvement in alleged attacks in Russia.