The main Victory Day parade in Moscow will be a massive display of military equipment, with troops, tanks and ballistic missiles paraded through Red Square. But the world-famous spectacle will this year be closed off to the public, which the Russian authorities insist is due to security concerns. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned of "terrorist attacks". He said: "We are of course aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks, terrorist acts, plans to continue its campaign. "All our special services are doing everything possible to ensure security." Kyiv has denied any involvement in alleged attacks in Russia.
Troops, tanks and missiles to be paraded through Red Square
What to look out for today
A lot of today’s attention will be in Moscow as Russia celebrates Victory Day - a major public holiday that marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on 9 May 1945.
However, people in Ukraine will be celebrating Europe Day along with the rest of Europe, aimed at promoting peace and unity on the continent.
President Zelensky announced changes to the official dates of events marking the end of the World War Two, to further distance Kyiv from Russia.
He said 8 May would officially be Victory Day in Ukraine, while 9 May would mark Europe Day. The change is subject to parliamentary approval.
European Union officials have welcomed the move, and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen is visiting Kyiv for talks with Zelensky later today.
Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.
Traditionally, Victory Day has been a display of Russian military might, with a speech by President Putin on Red Square in Moscow as the main event.
We're expecting to see that again today. However, the day's events have been be scaled back significantly, with Russian authorities citing security concerns.
