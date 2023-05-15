Ukraine's Zelensky in UK to discuss aid with Sunak

UK trade minister Nigel Huddleston says President Zelensky will ask for more support from the UK when he meets Rishi Sunak this morning.

"We've got a strong partnership with Ukraine and President Zelensky in particular, and this is all part of building that continuing relationship," he's been telling LBC.

"I do think our Ukrainian friends appreciate the support we've given them to date, and I expect they're coming here...with President Zelensky, to ask for more."

On the UK giving more support, he says: "To be honest we're continually providing more, whether that's military aid and support, and of course that does come at considerable cost to UK taxpayers - but we believe it's worth it, because we support our friends and allies in need."