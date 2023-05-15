Ukraine's Zelensky in UK to discuss aid with Sunak

Taxpayer support for Ukraine is worth it - UK minister
UK trade minister Nigel Huddleston says President Zelensky will ask for more support from the UK when he meets Rishi Sunak this morning.
"We've got a strong partnership with Ukraine and President Zelensky in particular, and this is all part of building that continuing relationship," he's been telling LBC.
"I do think our Ukrainian friends appreciate the support we've given them to date, and I expect they're coming here...with President Zelensky, to ask for more."
On the UK giving more support, he says: "To be honest we're continually providing more, whether that's military aid and support, and of course that does come at considerable cost to UK taxpayers - but we believe it's worth it, because we support our friends and allies in need."
Zelensky's previous UK visit
This isn't Zelensky's first visit to the UK.
The Ukrainian president first held talks with Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak in Downing Street in February, before an audience with King
Charles and a speech to Parliament.
The visit coincided with the expansion of the UK training of
Ukrainian forces and the announcement of a fresh round of sanctions targeting
Russia.
It was the first time Zelensky had visited the UK since Russia
invaded Ukraine in February last year.
UK talks follow series of visits to European allies
Less than 24 hours ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Paris, as he paid a surprise visit to French President Emmanuel Macron.
The pair discussed a "peace formula" and further military support for Ukraine, as Kyiv plans a counteroffensive against Russia.
Following talks with Zelensky in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to back Ukraine "for as long as it is necessary", promising €2.7bn (£2.4bn) worth of weapons.
In Rome, Zelensky met Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who assured the Ukrainian president of Italy's support for a united Ukraine.
Zelensky also met the Pope, who stressed the urgent need to help "the most fragile people, innocent victims" of the Russian invasion.
A brief meeting, but always 'business to be done'
Chris Mason
Political editor
I understand President Zelensky’s meeting with the prime minister
will be relatively brief. It is expected to last a couple of hours.
It is being characterised by those in government as a courtesy
and a catch up rather than a negotiation.
But “there is always business to be done”, as one source put it.
What we know so far
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Britain for "substantive negotiations" with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Here's what we know so far:
Zelensky has been meeting Western leaders in recent days to bolster support for Ukraine. His trip to the UK will be the fourth stop on a European tour that included meetings in Paris, Berlin and Rome
The meeting between the two leaders will not last more than a couple of hours
The UK said Sunak would reiterate the importance of providing a full package of support to Ukraine during the talks at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence
Downing Street said the UK would confirm "hundreds" of air defence missiles and drones to help Ukraine's defence later today
"The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air," said Zelensky on Twitter. "This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."
By contrast, the US-supplied Himars missiles used by Ukraine only have a range of around 80 km (50 miles).
The Storm Shadows are fired from aircraft, so the longer range means Ukrainian pilots will be able to stay further from the frontlines.
The UK is the first country to supply Ukraine with longer-range missiles.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the UK.
Zelensky is due to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for what he calls "substantive negotiations". His visit comes after the UK announced on Thursday it would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to fight invading Russian forces.
Announcing his trip on Twitter, Zelensky said the UK is a leader in "expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air".
"This cooperation will continue today," he said.
And speaking earlier this morning, Sunak said the UK would be “sustaining our support” of Ukraine.
The prime minister said Kyiv needs the support of the international community as it is in “all our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds”.
"That is why the UK is sustaining our support to Ukraine - from tanks to training, ammunition to armoured vehicles," Sunak added.
We will be bringing you live updates and analysis as the day unfolds - stay with us.
