How BBC Verify found and analysed Russia's defences

What has BBC Verify found along the frontline in Ukraine?
Our analysis of satellite images shows a considerable build-up of fortifications by Russia along the frontline in Ukraine - including on main roads, beaches, and in towns.
We've examined four key sites for an insight into what Russia expects from a potential counter-offensive, and what defences Ukrainian forces might encounter. These are:
Crimea's west coast: Stacks of wood, digging machines and stores of dragon's teeth were pitcured along the coast
Tokmak: A network of trenches in two lines has been dug north of the small city - the direction Ukraine would have to attack from
E105 highway: A line of anti-tank ditches and trenches were found alongside a 22-mile (35km) stretch of the E105 main highway, west of Tokmak
Rivnopil, north of Mariupol: Circular trenches were found that would allow soldiers to take cover and to move artillery to aim in any direction
.Copyright: .
Satellite images reveal Russia’s new defences in Ukraine
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we take a look at what satellite images show us about how Russian forces are digging in in Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces are expected to launch a major counter-offensive soon - though it’s not clear when, where or how - and BBC satellite analysis has revealed details of how Russian forces have expanded their defences rapidly in recent months.
The authors of today’s report, Daniele Palumbo and Erwan Rivault, are part of BBC Verify, our team of journalists who trawl through imagery, videos and data to work out what’s happening and challenge disinformation.
They are here with me in our London newsroom, along with Ukrainecast presenter Vitaly Shevchenko, and they’ll be talking us through what they discovered, how they did it and what it might mean for the next stage of the war.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Crimea's west coast: Stacks of wood, digging machines and stores of dragon's teeth were pitcured along the coast
-
Tokmak: A network of trenches in two lines has been dug north of the small city - the direction Ukraine would have to attack from
-
E105 highway: A line of anti-tank ditches and trenches were found alongside a 22-mile (35km) stretch of the E105 main highway, west of Tokmak
-
Rivnopil, north of Mariupol: Circular trenches were found that would allow soldiers to take cover and to move artillery to aim in any direction
.Copyright: . .Copyright: .
What has BBC Verify found along the frontline in Ukraine?
Our analysis of satellite images shows a considerable build-up of fortifications by Russia along the frontline in Ukraine - including on main roads, beaches, and in towns.
We've examined four key sites for an insight into what Russia expects from a potential counter-offensive, and what defences Ukrainian forces might encounter. These are:
Satellite images reveal Russia’s new defences in Ukraine
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we take a look at what satellite images show us about how Russian forces are digging in in Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces are expected to launch a major counter-offensive soon - though it’s not clear when, where or how - and BBC satellite analysis has revealed details of how Russian forces have expanded their defences rapidly in recent months.
The authors of today’s report, Daniele Palumbo and Erwan Rivault, are part of BBC Verify, our team of journalists who trawl through imagery, videos and data to work out what’s happening and challenge disinformation.
They are here with me in our London newsroom, along with Ukrainecast presenter Vitaly Shevchenko, and they’ll be talking us through what they discovered, how they did it and what it might mean for the next stage of the war.
Stay with us for live updates.