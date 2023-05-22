How BBC Verify found and analysed Russia's defences

Our analysis of satellite images shows a considerable build-up of fortifications by Russia along the frontline in Ukraine - including on main roads, beaches, and in towns.

We've examined four key sites for an insight into what Russia expects from a potential counter-offensive, and what defences Ukrainian forces might encounter. These are:

Crimea's west coast: Stacks of wood, digging machines and stores of dragon's teeth were pitcured along the coast

Tokmak: A network of trenches in two lines has been dug north of the small city - the direction Ukraine would have to attack from

E105 highway: A line of anti-tank ditches and trenches were found alongside a 22-mile (35km) stretch of the E105 main highway, west of Tokmak

Rivnopil, north of Mariupol: Circular trenches were found that would allow soldiers to take cover and to move artillery to aim in any direction