We've been hearing from Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP who lives in Kyiv, who described last night's attacks on the capital as one of the roughest for a long time, and one which brought back feelings of anxiety.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that she opted to stay at home last night, rather than to seek shelter at one of Kyiv's metro stations.

"Only in the morning I realised how careless a decision that was," she said.

"We have become used to these nights where the air raid system goes off and we have learned to live with a trust with our air defence systems.

"The sound of drones is really unpleasant to hear in the night and we pray it doesn't hit our building.