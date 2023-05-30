One of the roughest nights in Kyiv, says Ukrainian MP
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
We've been hearing from Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP who lives in Kyiv, who described last night's attacks on the capital as one of the roughest for a long time, and one which brought back feelings of anxiety.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that she opted to stay at home last night, rather than to seek shelter at one of Kyiv's metro stations.
"Only in the morning I realised how careless a decision that was," she said.
"We have become used to these nights where the air raid system goes off and we have learned to live with a trust with our air defence systems.
"The sound of drones is really unpleasant to hear in the night and we pray it doesn't hit our building.
Quote Message: There is no way of predicting where that debris is going to fall. In truth the only safest place is the underground." from Lesia Vasylenko
There is no way of predicting where that debris is going to fall. In truth the only safest place is the underground."
Moscow drone attack brings war closer to home
Steve Rosenberg
Russia editor, in Moscow
There have been reports this morning of explosions in and around Moscow.
The city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that drone attacks had caused minor damage to several buildings.
But, he adds that there had been no serious injuries.
At 06:24 local time this morning I myself heard a blast in the distance, and the windows of my home shook.
Half an hour later I heard another explosion.
Judging by the conversations on social media, a lot of people in the Moscow area heard them too.
Suddenly the war in Ukraine feels much closer to home.
Overnight blasts in Kyiv and in Moscow
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Let's quickly bring you up to speed with what we know has been happening overnight.
Ukrainian officials say several buildings have caught fire and more than 20 Russian drones have been destroyed by air defence systems after a series of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv.
It marks the 17th attack on Kyiv since the start of May - including a rare daytime assault yesterday.
In Russia, there have also been reports of explosions in Moscow this morning. Officials in Moscow say the blasts have caused minor damage to buildings and there have been no serious injuries.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage. An overnight drone attack in Moscow has caused minor damage to several buildings, officials say.
There have been no serious injuries and emergency services were "at the scene of incidents", according to the capital city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.
Officials said air defences had shot down several drones as they approached the Russian capital.
It follows an overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in which at least one person was reported killed.
I'm here in London editing the page along with writers Thomas Mackintosh and Jennifer McKiernan - stay with us as we bring you the latest developments and analysis from our team of journalists and correspondents in Russia and in Ukraine.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emily McGarvey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
One of the roughest nights in Kyiv, says Ukrainian MP
We've been hearing from Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP who lives in Kyiv, who described last night's attacks on the capital as one of the roughest for a long time, and one which brought back feelings of anxiety.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that she opted to stay at home last night, rather than to seek shelter at one of Kyiv's metro stations.
"Only in the morning I realised how careless a decision that was," she said.
"We have become used to these nights where the air raid system goes off and we have learned to live with a trust with our air defence systems.
"The sound of drones is really unpleasant to hear in the night and we pray it doesn't hit our building.
Moscow drone attack brings war closer to home
Steve Rosenberg
Russia editor, in Moscow
There have been reports this morning of explosions in and around Moscow.
The city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that drone attacks had caused minor damage to several buildings.
But, he adds that there had been no serious injuries.
At 06:24 local time this morning I myself heard a blast in the distance, and the windows of my home shook.
Half an hour later I heard another explosion.
Judging by the conversations on social media, a lot of people in the Moscow area heard them too.
Suddenly the war in Ukraine feels much closer to home.
Overnight blasts in Kyiv and in Moscow
Let's quickly bring you up to speed with what we know has been happening overnight.
Ukrainian officials say several buildings have caught fire and more than 20 Russian drones have been destroyed by air defence systems after a series of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv.
It marks the 17th attack on Kyiv since the start of May - including a rare daytime assault yesterday.
In Russia, there have also been reports of explosions in Moscow this morning. Officials in Moscow say the blasts have caused minor damage to buildings and there have been no serious injuries.
Read more here.
Welcome to our live coverage
Emily McGarvey
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage. An overnight drone attack in Moscow has caused minor damage to several buildings, officials say.
There have been no serious injuries and emergency services were "at the scene of incidents", according to the capital city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.
Officials said air defences had shot down several drones as they approached the Russian capital.
It follows an overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in which at least one person was reported killed.
I'm here in London editing the page along with writers Thomas Mackintosh and Jennifer McKiernan - stay with us as we bring you the latest developments and analysis from our team of journalists and correspondents in Russia and in Ukraine.