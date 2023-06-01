The governor of Belgorod said eight people have been wounded in overnight shelling in the Russian town of Shebekino - which is around 33km (20 miles) from Belgorod.

Writing on his Telegram channel, Vyacheslav Gladkov said there are no reported fatalities.

Gladkov blamed the shelling on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and also warned residents about fake evacuation calls on social media - Ukraine has not responded to the claims.