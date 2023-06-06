Good morning and welcome to our live page covering the latest in Ukraine.

Overnight we've been checking reports that a major dam at a hydro-electric power plant on the Dnipro river has been destroyed.

The Soviet-era plant is in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region - currently under Russian occupation - and there are fears that thousands of houses downstream could be flooded as a result.

We're working to gather and verify footage, and will bring you the latest as we have it.

Stick with us.