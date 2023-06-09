The morning after yesterday's attack, some residents of Annecy have headed to the playground to pay their respects.
Flowers, candles, notes and teddy bears have been left at the side of the area where four children were stabbed - some in their pushchairs.
What we know about the suspect
Hugh Schofield
Reporting from Paris
We know that the suspected knifeman in yesterday's attack is a Christian Syrian who came to Europe 10 years ago.
He had arrived in France after recently divorcing and left behind a three-year-old child in Sweden.
In France, he had applied for refugee status - something he already had in Sweden. The French request was turned down just a few days ago.
As Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said, the coincidence is a "troubling" one. Just days after he'd had his request turned down, he did what he did.
He'd been seen near the playground in recent days, staring out at the lake, muttering to himself and twitching his leg.
Where is Annecy?
The usually-tranquil town in which this attack took place is in the south-east of France, and is nicknamed the Pearl of the French Alps.
Close to the Swiss and Italian borders with France, Annecy is home to less than 140,000 people. It's traditionally popular with tourists for its old town, cobbled streets and picturesque views.
Our visual journalism colleagues made the map below, outlining where yesterday's knife attack took place - at a park near the lake.
Questions around knifeman's motive
Lucy Williamson
Reporting from Annecy
There's a growing pile of candles, flowers and soft toys being
left at the scene of the knife attack in Annecy this morning, as a steady
stream of local people come by.
The focus here is shifting to the reason behind the attack.
Prosecutors haven't come up with any clear motive yet. They're
not currently treating it as a terror-related incident, and the suspected
knifeman wasn't known to intelligence services.
He also wasn't known to have a history of psychiatric illness.
But there are questions around his mental state. He was thought to be homeless,
having recently divorced, and made an application for asylum in France that was
denied just a few days ago because he already had refugee status in Sweden.
BreakingMacron arrives in Grenoble
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in the city of Grenoble, according to the AFP news agency.
Some of the injured children were sent to hospital there after the attack yesterday - while others went to Geneva in Switzerland.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, will visit the victims of yesterday's knife attack and their families today, the French presidency has said.
They will also meet those who were part of the response effort after the attack, a statement adds.
Yesterday, President Macron said "the whole nation is shocked" following the attack.
How yesterday unfolded
Here's what you need to know about the knife attack that took place yesterday in Annecy, a small Alpine French town.
Four young children and two adults were injured after a man carrying a knife launched an attack in a playground on Thursday morning
Footage showed the suspect, who police said is a 31-year-old Syrian national, running around the park before being chased away
Soon after the attack, the suspect was shot in the legs and arrested by police
Authorities said there was no evidence of a link to terrorism - and no indication of what his motive was
The man has no criminal or psychiatric record, according to French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, who visited Annecy yesterday
The man, who had refugee status in Sweden, recently came to France, leaving behind a wife and three-year-old daughter who is the same age as one of the injured children
All the injured children, aged between one and three, are being treated in hospital
One of them was confirmed as a British national on Thursday, while another is Dutch
Two children still in 'life-threatening emergency'
Government spokesman Olivier Véran says two children are still in a state of "life-threatening emergency".
He told French radio: "According to the latest news I have - which are not stabilsed news,
so be careful - there are still two children in a very urgent situation, with
interventions carried out.
"As far as I know, there are still two children
considered to be in absolute emergency, in life-threatening emergency," he said.
Yesterday, officials told the BBC that four children were in a stable condition.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage a day after a knifeman
attacked four young children in a park in Annecy in France’s south-east.
Two of the children remain in a “life-threatening”
condition, a French government spokesman told French radio this morning. The four children - aged between one and
three years old - had previously been said to be in a stable condition by Annecy's mayor.
A three-year-old British child is among the injured. Another
is Dutch. Two adults were also injured during the attack.
The suspected knife attacker is a 31-year-old Syrian, who
had refugee status in Sweden, police have confirmed.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit the
victims of the attack today.
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in the city of Grenoble, according to the AFP news agency.
Some of the injured children were sent to hospital there after the attack yesterday - while others went to Geneva in Switzerland.
