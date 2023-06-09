We know that the suspected knifeman in yesterday's attack is a Christian Syrian who came to Europe 10 years ago.

He had arrived in France after recently divorcing and left behind a three-year-old child in Sweden.

In France, he had applied for refugee status - something he already had in Sweden. The French request was turned down just a few days ago.

As Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said, the coincidence is a "troubling" one. Just days after he'd had his request turned down, he did what he did.

He'd been seen near the playground in recent days, staring out at the lake, muttering to himself and twitching his leg.