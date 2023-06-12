Good morning and thanks for following our live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

You join us after Ukraine announced the recapture its first settlements since the president acknowledged that a long-promised counter-offensive was under way.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up a small dam – following the breach of the major Kakhovka dam one week ago. Russia is yet to comment.

With my colleagues Jack Burgess and Ece Goksedef, we’ll be letting you know the latest developments.