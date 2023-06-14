Attacks on civilians show need for assistance - Zelensky
Mayeni Jones
Reporting from Kyiv
During his overnight address, President Zelensky said recent strikes by Russia on civilians proved that Ukraine’s partners needed to ensure his country had enough air defence systems and modern fighter jets.
On Tuesday' the US announced an additional $235m (£186m) worth of security assistance to Ukraine, including to its air defences.
Meanwhile in Russia, President Vladimir Putin told reporters Kyiv's losses were approaching "catastrophic" levels. He also suggested Ukraine's troop losses were ten times greater than Russia's - insisting the ongoing counteroffensive had been unsuccessful so far.
Kyiv says its troops have made advances in Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk.
In pictures: Aftermath of the attack on Odesa
Overnight strike on Odesa leaves three dead
Ukrainian
authorities have said that at least three people were killed and 13 wounded in a
Russian missile attack overnight on the port city of Odesa.
The missiles targeted
a warehouse, a business centre and shops.
Ukraine's Southern Command warned that people may still be
trapped under the rubble at the sites of the attacks.
Overnight, we've been following reports of fresh Russian strikes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. Officials say three people are dead and over a dozen are wounded.
This comes the morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine’s counter-offensive was failing and that Ukraine’s human losses were 10 times higher than Russia’s.
Kyiv said it had retaken several villages, and the BBC’s James Waterhouse was one of the first journalists to see inside a recently recaptured settlement of Neskuchne.
The recently liberated villages are seen as early victories in the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed at the weekend to be under way - but gains remain relatively modest at this stage.
