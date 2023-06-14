During his overnight address, President Zelensky said recent strikes by Russia on civilians proved that Ukraine’s partners needed to ensure his country had enough air defence systems and modern fighter jets.

On Tuesday' the US announced an additional $235m (£186m) worth of security assistance to Ukraine, including to its air defences.

Meanwhile in Russia, President Vladimir Putin told reporters Kyiv's losses were approaching "catastrophic" levels. He also suggested Ukraine's troop losses were ten times greater than Russia's - insisting the ongoing counteroffensive had been unsuccessful so far.

Kyiv says its troops have made advances in Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk.