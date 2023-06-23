Moscow tightens security as Wagner chief accused of mutiny

Russia activating 'Operation Fortress' - local media
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
According to Russian media, a plan known as "Operation Fortress" has been activated in the city of Rostov.
Essentially, it is a plan for personnel to be in "full readiness", 161.ru reported.
The plan has also reportedly been activated in Moscow which would ensure Kremlin buildings are protected.
While the exact actions are a state secret, there are reports that the entrances and exits to the Interior Ministry building are currently blocked and military vehicles have been positioned in some Moscow locations.
Biden briefed on latest developments
A White House spokesman says that President Joe Biden is monitoring the situation and has been briefed by his staff on the rapidly unfolding developments in Moscow.
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?
Vitaly Shevchenko
BBC Monitoring
Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is now being accused of mutiny, has emerged as a key player in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
He is in charge of a private army of mercenaries - known as the Wagner group - leading the Russian onslaught in key areas of the war.
At one point, Prigozhin even accused Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of treason.
Prigozhin claims forces have crossed Russian border
Wagner troops have crossed Russia's border with Ukraine in multiple locations, the mercenary group's leader has now claimed.
In new audio recordings published on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin says his mercenaries were "embraced" by border guards as they passed through.
He also claimed Russian conscripts ordered to stop them moved aside to allow his troops to pass, adding they are "now entering Rostov" - a city in south-western Russia near the Ukrainian border.
"But if anyone stands in our way, we will destroy everything that's in our way... We are moving forward, we'll go all the way," Prigozhin added.
The BBC is not able to verify the claims and no images or videos of Wagner forces in Russia have yet emerged.
Putin has been briefed, Kremlin says
"President Putin has been briefed on all events around Prigozhin. The necessary measures are being taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
Russia's Tass news agency says a criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin - who runs the Wagner group, a private army of mercenaries that has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine - has been opened.
US monitoring situation
The White House has released a brief statement on the situation in Russia.
"We are monitoring the
situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these
developments," said National
Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge.
Extraordinary escalation in Wagner-Kremlin rift
Steve Rosenberg
Russia editor
It’s no secret that tension has been growing between Russia’s Ministry of Defence and the Wagner mercenary group over how the war in Ukraine has been fought.
That tension has now come to a head in the most extraordinary fashion.
First Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military, his own side, of launching a missile strike on a Wagner base camp, killing, he claimed, many fighters.
He presented no evidence for that, but he used the claim to declare what he called "A March of Justice", and said he had 25,000 fighters ready to rid the Russian military leadership of evil.
The Russian authorities accused Prigozhin of organising an armed mutiny. Senior Russian military figures have been calling on Wagner fighters not to obey his orders.
One lieutenant general described the Wagner chief’s actions as “a stab in the back of the country and the president”.
The Kremlin said that President Putin had been informed of what was happening.
What exactly is going on?
Here's a quick summary of what we know so far:
Yevgeny Prigozhin is under investigation by Russia's security services for inciting mutiny
The probe comes after the mercenary commander accused the Kremlin of hitting his troops with a missile strike on Friday
In explosive messages on Telegram, Prigozhin said the "evil" in the military leadership must be stopped and vowed to "march for justice"
The Kremlin has denied the strike happened and called on the Wagner chief to halt "illegal actions"
Security in Moscow has been stepped up
Senior generals have called on Wagner fighters to stand down, while Russia's security services have said they should detain Prigozhin
Thanks for joining our live coverage
We're covering the latest on an astonishing escalation of Russian infighting.
Late on Friday night in Moscow, security was stepped up at locations such as government buildings and transport facilities, after the head of Wagner, Russia's mercenary group, seemed to call for an armed rebellion against Russia's military.
Yevgeny Prigozhin also accused the Russian military of launching a deadly missile strike on his Wagner troops.
He's now being investigated for inciting mutiny, the Kremlin has said.
There are a lot of unknowns and unverified information coming out of Russia tonight.
Stay with us while we try to make sense of it for you, and bring you the latest developments.
Live Reporting
Edited by Thomas Spender & Tiffany Wertheimer
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Yevgeny Prigozhin is under investigation by Russia's security services for inciting mutiny
-
The probe comes after the mercenary commander accused the Kremlin of hitting his troops with a missile strike on Friday
-
In explosive messages on Telegram, Prigozhin said the "evil" in the military leadership must be stopped and vowed to "march for justice"
-
The Kremlin has denied the strike happened and called on the Wagner chief to halt "illegal actions"
-
Security in Moscow has been stepped up
-
Senior generals have called on Wagner fighters to stand down, while Russia's security services have said they should detain Prigozhin
Russia activating 'Operation Fortress' - local media
According to Russian media, a plan known as "Operation Fortress" has been activated in the city of Rostov.
Essentially, it is a plan for personnel to be in "full readiness", 161.ru reported.
The plan has also reportedly been activated in Moscow which would ensure Kremlin buildings are protected.
While the exact actions are a state secret, there are reports that the entrances and exits to the Interior Ministry building are currently blocked and military vehicles have been positioned in some Moscow locations.
Biden briefed on latest developments
A White House spokesman says that President Joe Biden is monitoring the situation and has been briefed by his staff on the rapidly unfolding developments in Moscow.
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?
Vitaly Shevchenko
BBC Monitoring
Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is now being accused of mutiny, has emerged as a key player in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
He is in charge of a private army of mercenaries - known as the Wagner group - leading the Russian onslaught in key areas of the war.
No stranger to Russia's prisons, Prigozhin recruited thousands of convicted criminals from jail for Wagner - no matter how grave their crimes - as long as they agreed to fight for him in Ukraine. You can watch that below.
Before Russia started what has become Europe's worst armed conflict since World War Two, Prigozhin was accused of meddling in US elections and expanding Russian influence in Africa.
Prigozhin's relations with the Russian military have become very strained. He has repeatedly criticised Russia's top brass, claiming the defence ministry starved Wagner of ammunition.
At one point, Prigozhin even accused Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of treason.
Prigozhin claims forces have crossed Russian border
Wagner troops have crossed Russia's border with Ukraine in multiple locations, the mercenary group's leader has now claimed.
In new audio recordings published on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin says his mercenaries were "embraced" by border guards as they passed through.
He also claimed Russian conscripts ordered to stop them moved aside to allow his troops to pass, adding they are "now entering Rostov" - a city in south-western Russia near the Ukrainian border.
"But if anyone stands in our way, we will destroy everything that's in our way... We are moving forward, we'll go all the way," Prigozhin added.
The BBC is not able to verify the claims and no images or videos of Wagner forces in Russia have yet emerged.
Putin has been briefed, Kremlin says
"President Putin has been briefed on all events around Prigozhin. The necessary measures are being taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
Russia's Tass news agency says a criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin - who runs the Wagner group, a private army of mercenaries that has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine - has been opened.
US monitoring situation
The White House has released a brief statement on the situation in Russia.
"We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments," said National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge.
Extraordinary escalation in Wagner-Kremlin rift
Steve Rosenberg
Russia editor
It’s no secret that tension has been growing between Russia’s Ministry of Defence and the Wagner mercenary group over how the war in Ukraine has been fought.
That tension has now come to a head in the most extraordinary fashion.
First Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military, his own side, of launching a missile strike on a Wagner base camp, killing, he claimed, many fighters.
He presented no evidence for that, but he used the claim to declare what he called "A March of Justice", and said he had 25,000 fighters ready to rid the Russian military leadership of evil.
The Russian authorities accused Prigozhin of organising an armed mutiny. Senior Russian military figures have been calling on Wagner fighters not to obey his orders.
One lieutenant general described the Wagner chief’s actions as “a stab in the back of the country and the president”.
The Kremlin said that President Putin had been informed of what was happening.
What exactly is going on?
Here's a quick summary of what we know so far:
Thanks for joining our live coverage
We're covering the latest on an astonishing escalation of Russian infighting.
Late on Friday night in Moscow, security was stepped up at locations such as government buildings and transport facilities, after the head of Wagner, Russia's mercenary group, seemed to call for an armed rebellion against Russia's military.
Yevgeny Prigozhin also accused the Russian military of launching a deadly missile strike on his Wagner troops.
He's now being investigated for inciting mutiny, the Kremlin has said.
There are a lot of unknowns and unverified information coming out of Russia tonight.
Stay with us while we try to make sense of it for you, and bring you the latest developments.