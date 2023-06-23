Moscow tightens security as Wagner chief accused of mutiny

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

According to Russian media, a plan known as "Operation Fortress" has been activated in the city of Rostov.

Essentially, it is a plan for personnel to be in "full readiness", 161.ru reported .

The plan has also reportedly been activated in Moscow which would ensure Kremlin buildings are protected.

While the exact actions are a state secret, there are reports that the entrances and exits to the Interior Ministry building are currently blocked and military vehicles have been positioned in some Moscow locations.