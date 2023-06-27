Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as we bring you the latest lines from Russia following a turbulent couple of days for the Kremlin.

In a TV address late last night Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of fomenting the “mutiny” that took place at the weekend - praising Russia for its “unity”.

Putin’s much-awaited statement came hours after the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denied his “march for justice” was aimed at toppling the Russian president.

Putin held a meeting with the heads of the country’s security services shortly after making his statement, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu was among those attending.

Prigozhin had demanded Shoigu be sacked before he started his march towards Moscow on Saturday.

The Wagner leader said the rebellion was a last-ditch bid to ensure his mercenary group’s continued existence.

