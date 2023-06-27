Here's a
recap of what Vladimir Putin said in his TV address last night:
President Putin delivered a five-minute
televised speech which his spokesman had claimed would change the
course of Russian history
The pre-recorded speech mostly repeated
what he said over the weekend and claimed that Russian society had rallied
around his leadership, choosing him over the Wagner Group
He accused the West of fomenting the
"mutiny" that took place at the weekend and praised Russia
for its "unity"
He also said he would keep his promise to
allow Wagner troops to go to Belarus, adding that "the
overwhelming majority" of the mercenaries in Wagner were Russian
patriots
Putin didn't make any mention of Yevgeny
Prigozhin after the Wagner group's leader spoke out for the first time
earlier since his failed mutiny on Saturday
Who is Wagner chief Prigozhin?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Yevgeny Prigozhin is the head of the Wagner group, a mercenary force active across Africa and the Middle East – as well as in Ukraine. His short-lived mutiny briefly rocked the Russian state. If you hadn't heard much of him before last weekend, here are some facts to get you up to speed:
Prigozhin received his first criminal conviction aged 18, later serving nine years in jail for robbery and theft. Once released, he opened a hot dog stand in the 1990s
He later formed his own catering company, used by the Kremlin, giving him the nickname "Putin's chef"
His connections eventually gave him access to the armed forces, and in 2014 he was involved in a group which helped Russia annex Crimea. This later became the Wagner group
The Wagner group has since conducted many controversial operations, including supporting Russian forces supporting Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria
The group has been accused of committing war crimes, propping up warlords, and robbing African countries of mineral wealth
For years, he's also been accused of being behind so-called "troll farms" or "bot factories", best known for interfering in the 2016 US Presidential election
Over the past few months, cracks appeared in the relationship between Wagner and Moscow, eventually leading to Prigozhin’s brief mutiny last weekend
What’s been happening?
Let’s take a look at key developments from the last 24 hours:
Russian President Vladimir Putin released a pre-recorded speech in which he said Wagner fighters could sign a contract with the Russian military, return to their families, or move to Belarus
He praised the Russian people for their "unity" and accused the West and Ukraine of wanting Russians to “kill each other”
Putin then chaired a meeting with the heads of Russian security services, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu who Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had demanded to be sacked
Prigozhin, who is being investigated for treason, has not been seen in public since promising to leave for Belarus after sparking a rebellion in Russia over the weekend
Prigozhin's whereabouts are currently unknown but he released an audio recording on Monday evening, claiming that the march on Moscow was not an attempt to topple the government, but to prevent his group from being destroyed
UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the failed revolt had exposed a weakness in Russia’s defences
US officials said that their priority is supporting Ukraine, and not interfering in domestic Russian affairs
In Ukraine, footage was posted of President Volodymr Zelensky visiting troops and posing for selfies in the contested eastern Donetsk region
Good morning
Alex Binley
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as we bring you the latest lines from Russia following a turbulent couple of days for the Kremlin.
In a TV address late last night Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of fomenting the “mutiny” that took place at the weekend - praising Russia for its “unity”.
Putin’s much-awaited statement came hours after the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denied his “march for justice” was aimed at toppling the Russian president.
Putin held a meeting with the heads of the country’s security services shortly after making his statement, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu was among those attending.
Prigozhin had demanded Shoigu be sacked before he started his march towards Moscow on Saturday.
The Wagner leader said the rebellion was a last-ditch bid to ensure his mercenary group’s continued existence.
I’m here with Marita Maloney and Oliver Slow - stick with us as we bring you the latest lines.
EPACopyright: EPA
