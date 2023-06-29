French president Emmanuel Macron was quick to denounce what he described as an "unforgiveable" shooting.

Speaking to reporters in Marseille on Tuesday, he said "nothing justifies the death of a young person”.

"I would like to express the feelings of the entire nation at what has happened and the death of young Nahel, and to tell his family of our solidarity and the nation's affection."

"We have a teenager who has been killed. It's inexplicable, unforgivable," he said, adding that the the case was immediately referred to the courts where he hoped justice would "do its job quickly".