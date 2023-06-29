French president Emmanuel Macron was quick to denounce what
he described as an "unforgiveable" shooting.
Speaking to reporters in Marseille on Tuesday, he said "nothing
justifies the death of a young person”.
"I would like to express the feelings of the entire nation
at what has happened and the death of young Nahel, and to tell his family of
our solidarity and the nation's affection."
"We have a teenager who has been killed. It's inexplicable,
unforgivable," he said, adding that the the case was immediately referred
to the courts where he hoped justice would "do its job quickly".
Riots a symptom of anger with police
Much of the anger felt by demonstrators in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel was from, was directed at police.
Violence was concentrated in Nanterre's Pablo-Picasso district according to the AFP news agency, where many young people took to the streets as the sun went down at about 10pm, and set fire to cars and rubbish bins.
"They're backing off! Let's go guys, let's go, death to cops!" one person reportedly yelled.
What triggered the protests?
On Tuesday, police shot dead a 17-year-old who failed to stop
for a traffic check.
The teenager, named as Nahel M, was shot at point-blank range as
he drove off and crashed soon afterwards.
According to French media, police initially suggested the teen
drove his car towards them with the intention of hurting them. But footage
you can see above - which was verified by the AFP news agency - shows an officer pointing his
weapon at the driver through his window and appearing to fire at point-blank
range.
The agency also reports that a person in the video can be heard
saying: "You're going to be shot in the head" - but it is unclear who
says it.
Since
the death of Nahel, hundreds have taken to the streets across France.
Thanks for joining us
Good morning. It's 5am in London and 6am in Paris, and we've been following all the latest developments in France overnight.
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets for the second night in a row after the death of 17-year-old Nahel, a teenager from a suburb of Paris who was fatally shot in the chest by police on Tuesday after refusing a traffic stop.
There's been an enormous outpouring of grief and anger, with everyone from President Emmanuel Macron to footballer Kylian Mbappé condemning the killing.
But protests over the death have turned violent with police stations and other buildings targeted with fireworks, explosives and other projectiles. Cars have been set alight and people appear to have broken into a town hall in a suburb of Lille.
At least 77 arrests have been made so far.
I'm Phelan Chatterjee and I'll be bringing you the latest updates with help from my colleagues in London and Singapore.
Live Reporting
Edited by Phelan Chatterjee
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What has the president said?
French president Emmanuel Macron was quick to denounce what he described as an "unforgiveable" shooting.
Speaking to reporters in Marseille on Tuesday, he said "nothing justifies the death of a young person”.
"I would like to express the feelings of the entire nation at what has happened and the death of young Nahel, and to tell his family of our solidarity and the nation's affection."
"We have a teenager who has been killed. It's inexplicable, unforgivable," he said, adding that the the case was immediately referred to the courts where he hoped justice would "do its job quickly".
Riots a symptom of anger with police
Much of the anger felt by demonstrators in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel was from, was directed at police.
Violence was concentrated in Nanterre's Pablo-Picasso district according to the AFP news agency, where many young people took to the streets as the sun went down at about 10pm, and set fire to cars and rubbish bins.
"They're backing off! Let's go guys, let's go, death to cops!" one person reportedly yelled.
What triggered the protests?
On Tuesday, police shot dead a 17-year-old who failed to stop for a traffic check.
The teenager, named as Nahel M, was shot at point-blank range as he drove off and crashed soon afterwards.
According to French media, police initially suggested the teen drove his car towards them with the intention of hurting them. But footage you can see above - which was verified by the AFP news agency - shows an officer pointing his weapon at the driver through his window and appearing to fire at point-blank range.
The agency also reports that a person in the video can be heard saying: "You're going to be shot in the head" - but it is unclear who says it.
Since the death of Nahel, hundreds have taken to the streets across France.
Thanks for joining us
Good morning. It's 5am in London and 6am in Paris, and we've been following all the latest developments in France overnight.
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets for the second night in a row after the death of 17-year-old Nahel, a teenager from a suburb of Paris who was fatally shot in the chest by police on Tuesday after refusing a traffic stop.
There's been an enormous outpouring of grief and anger, with everyone from President Emmanuel Macron to footballer Kylian Mbappé condemning the killing.
But protests over the death have turned violent with police stations and other buildings targeted with fireworks, explosives and other projectiles. Cars have been set alight and people appear to have broken into a town hall in a suburb of Lille.
At least 77 arrests have been made so far.
I'm Phelan Chatterjee and I'll be bringing you the latest updates with help from my colleagues in London and Singapore.