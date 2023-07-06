Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Russia's overnight rocket strike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

An apartment block is reported to be hit and at least three people are dead.

The mayor of the city - which is far from Ukraine's eastern and southern front lines - has described it as one of the biggest attacks on Lviv's civilian infrastructure.

He also says people may be trapped under the rubble.

