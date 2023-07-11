Ryan Tubridy
Live

Watch: Ryan Tubridy speaks at Oireachtas committee

preview
7
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch live at the top of this page

    RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are due to go before two Irish parliament committees today.

    They are first due at the Public Accounts Committee this morning, followed by the Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media this afternoon.

    Our coverage today won’t feature any text updates, but you can watch a stream of the hearings by clicking play above.

Back to top