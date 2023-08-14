Welcome to our live coverage. You join us after the Russian currency has fallen below 100 roubles to the American dollar - its lowest level for 16 months.

The slump comes after the Russian economy was targeted with sanctions by Western nations, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

There are also developments in the conflict itself to bring you - with fresh Russian strikes in southern Ukraine and reported gains by Kyiv’s troops.

