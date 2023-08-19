Some 117 people are now known to have been injured in the attack, according to the city's acting mayor. Writing on Telegram , Oleksandr Lomako repeats that seven people have died. Earlier, the interior ministry said 90 people had been confirmed injured, with 25 of them taken to hospital.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
BreakingNumber of injured rises to 117
Some 117 people are now known to have been injured in the attack, according to the city's acting mayor.
Writing on Telegram, Oleksandr Lomako repeats that seven people have died.
Earlier, the interior ministry said 90 people had been confirmed injured, with 25 of them taken to hospital.
Where is Chernihiv?
Chernihiv is a city in northern Ukraine, located around 50km (31 miles) from the border with Belarus.
It's the administrative centre of the wider Chernihiv region - and came under a deadly two-month siege by Russian forces during the early stages of the war.
Following Moscow's failed attempt to take Kyiv - 125km northeast of Chernihiv - Russia withdrew from the city.
Once Moscow's troops had departed, questions emerged as to whether the Russian attacks on civilian targets in the city amounted to war crimes. Something Russia has always denied.
In pictures: Chernihiv rocked by missile strike
Here are some photos from the scene.
'An ordinary Saturday... turned into a day of pain and loss'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the attack on Chernihiv.
Posting on the Telegram messaging app, he shared a short video showing damaged cars and a city square littered with debris.
"A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre," Zelensky wrote.
"An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded," he added.
Twelve children among the injured
It's been confirmed by Ukraine’s interior ministry that seven people, including a six-year-old child, were killed after a Russian missile strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.
Twelve children have also been identified among the injured in the attack, it adds.
Several buildings in the centre were damaged, as we mentioned below.
Deadly missile strike on heart of northern Ukrainian city
At least seven people have been killed – and 90 wounded - in an alleged Russian missile attack on Chernihiv.
Buildings in the city centre, including a theatre, were hit. Moscow is yet to comment on the alleged hit.
We’ll be bringing you the updates right here on this page.