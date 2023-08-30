DARREN CONWAY/BBC Copyright: DARREN CONWAY/BBC Antonina Semenivna is one of many civilians vulnerable to these attacks Image caption: Antonina Semenivna is one of many civilians vulnerable to these attacks

The Sbrainskyii forest is alight. At first, it is only a hint on the breeze, the faint smell of wood smoke amid the pine trees. Three men of the 1st Special Purpose Bohun Brigade climb into an armoured Humvee, as the sound of artillery thumps ahead in the distance.

Earlier the brigade's press officer Taras had warned us: "It's like Verdun out there." A reference to the battlefields of World War One.

The sprawling forest lies to the east of the city of Lyman. Here, and stretching north to the city of Kupiansk, the Russians have made modest gains in recent weeks. The threat though, according to the commander of Ukraine's eastern forces, is considerable.

On social media last week, General Oleksandr Syrskyi warned that Russian forces were regrouping in the east. He claims Russia has marshalled 100,000 troops in the area and more than 900 tanks.

Russia is seeking to cement its control of the eastern regions where it has captured territory, much of which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in September last year. Moscow's stated war aim is the "liberation" of Donbas, which is made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

But with its greater manpower, it is attempting to also stretch Ukrainian resources, as Kyiv fights a separate offensive in the south of the country.