King Charles and Camilla begin state visit to France

What do the French and British really think about each other?
Sean Coughlan
Reporting from Paris
We actually quite like each other, according to an interesting new opinion poll released on Wednesday, as the state visit gets underway.
There were 72% of people in Britain and 76% in France who thought that although the countries might sometimes “squabble”, in the end the countries were “natural friends and close allies”.
There were big differences though in attitudes towards the monarchy, in this survey of over 2,000 people by Portland Communications. Only about a quarter of French people would prefer a constitutional monarchy and about a quarter of people in Britain would support a republic.
In another insight, the survey also found that by a big margin, people in Britain believed that King Charles would have voted to remain in the EU in the Brexit referendum.
Charles’s previous trips to France
Charles visited France over 30 times when he was Prince of Wales.
He has crossed the Channel to attend events ranging from the Cannes film festival to art exhibition openings and World War II memorials.
He and Camilla made their first official joint visit to France in 2016, when they attended a commemoration for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.
Sunshine, a band playing and the Champs-Élysées closed
Lewis Vaughan Jones
Reporting from Paris
I'm presenting our coverage of King Charles's state visit to France on BBC News, and this is our broadcast position for the next few hours.
The sun is shining here in Paris. Police have just closed the road below us, the Champs-Élysées.
We've heard a band playing, a taste of the formal ceremony to come as President Macron will welcome the King at the Arc de Triomphe.
Purpose behind the pageantry of King’s visit
Sean Coughlan
Reporting from Paris
There will be plenty of ceremony and splendour in the King and Queen’s state visit, with the French host President Macron pulling out all the stops for his royal visitors.
The Arc de Triomphe and the Palace of Versailles will be backdrops to this diplomatic theatre. But there’s a serious purpose below the pageantry. It’s a strange mix of PR and politics.
It’s about visibly reinforcing the strength of a key alliance between Britain and France. And the French newspapers make the clear connection with improving a relationship that might have been strained by Brexit.
These visits and the choice of destination are decided on the advice of the government and making friends with European neighbours is the priority.
So this state visit will emphasise those key connections, in business links, cultural ties, environmental efforts and a longstanding military alliance. And all toasted with a symbolic glass of organic wine.
Bon après-midi!
Heather Sharp
Live reporter
Hello. It’s a little after 1200 in London and 1300 in Paris, where King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to arrive to begin their long-awaited three-day trip to France.
Their packed schedule will see them meet French President Emmanuel Macron, visit the Elysée palace, enjoy a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles.
The British monarch will also make a speech at the National Assembly before travelling on to Bordeaux on Friday.
I'm with Thomas Mackintosh and Jacqueline Howard in London, while our royal correspondent Sean Coughlan and BBC presenter Lewis Vaughan Jones are reporting from Paris.
We're all poised to bring you the latest news and pictures from the historic trip here on this page. Stay with us.
