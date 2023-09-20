King Charles and Camilla begin state visit to France

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

We actually quite like each other, according to an interesting new opinion poll released on Wednesday, as the state visit gets underway.

There were 72% of people in Britain and 76% in France who thought that although the countries might sometimes “squabble”, in the end the countries were “natural friends and close allies”.

There were big differences though in attitudes towards the monarchy, in this survey of over 2,000 people by Portland Communications. Only about a quarter of French people would prefer a constitutional monarchy and about a quarter of people in Britain would support a republic.

In another insight, the survey also found that by a big margin, people in Britain believed that King Charles would have voted to remain in the EU in the Brexit referendum.