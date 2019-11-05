The States has put aside £6.7m to cover Aurigny's projected losses for next year.

"This excludes any funding in respect of operating the Alderney routes, which are currently subject to a public service obligation tender process, and therefore provision has been made within the general revenue account reserve," Deputy Gavin St Pier told the States of Guernsey.

"Whilst it is completely correct that as the States are 100% shareholder the annual budget should make prudent and transparent provision for the Aurigny losses, these provision do directly mean there is less funding available for allocation to committees."