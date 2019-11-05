Aurigny losses means less money for committees - St Pier
The States has put aside £6.7m to cover Aurigny's projected losses for next year.
"This excludes any funding in respect of operating the Alderney routes, which are currently subject to a public service obligation tender process, and therefore provision has been made within the general revenue account reserve," Deputy Gavin St Pier told the States of Guernsey.
"Whilst it is completely correct that as the States are 100% shareholder the annual budget should make prudent and transparent provision for the Aurigny losses, these provision do directly mean there is less funding available for allocation to committees."
Quote Message: The sharp increase in the losses means there is an immediate and urgent need for a coordinated and coherent government approach to all aspects of air route operation support to develop and safeguard air links to and from Guernsey." from Deputy Gavin St Pier President of the Policy and Resources Committee
The sharp increase in the losses means there is an immediate and urgent need for a coordinated and coherent government approach to all aspects of air route operation support to develop and safeguard air links to and from Guernsey."
Presenting budget a honour not a pleasure - St Pier
President of Policy and Resources Gavin St Pier joked "it is an honour, but it is not a pleasure" to present this "very difficult" budget.
Deputy St Pier described what he has presented as a "realistic" agenda, given the "substantial" demands on States resources that are expected for 2020.
"This is the antithesis of the pre-election giveaway budgets that we have become used to witnessing in other jurisdictions."
States expected to generate nearly £480m in 2020
These are the topline figures from Guernsey's 2020 budget report.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Aurigny losses means less money for committees - St Pier
The States has put aside £6.7m to cover Aurigny's projected losses for next year.
"This excludes any funding in respect of operating the Alderney routes, which are currently subject to a public service obligation tender process, and therefore provision has been made within the general revenue account reserve," Deputy Gavin St Pier told the States of Guernsey.
"Whilst it is completely correct that as the States are 100% shareholder the annual budget should make prudent and transparent provision for the Aurigny losses, these provision do directly mean there is less funding available for allocation to committees."
Presenting budget a honour not a pleasure - St Pier
President of Policy and Resources Gavin St Pier joked "it is an honour, but it is not a pleasure" to present this "very difficult" budget.
Deputy St Pier described what he has presented as a "realistic" agenda, given the "substantial" demands on States resources that are expected for 2020.
"This is the antithesis of the pre-election giveaway budgets that we have become used to witnessing in other jurisdictions."
States expected to generate nearly £480m in 2020
These are the topline figures from Guernsey's 2020 budget report.
Aurigny’s losses highlighted in budget report
The headline grabbing increasing losses for the Guernsey States-owned airline will be discussed by politicians.
Aurigny is predicted to makes losses of £7.6m in 2019 and £9.6m in 2020.
About £3.7m of the projected losses for 2020 is being blamed on the open skies policy and the competition on the Heathrow route by a state-subsidised competitor.
Any losses made by the airline are a direct cost to the government and the taxpayer.
Budget debated as services face ‘unprecedented’ demand
Guernsey’s government departments are asking for an extra £15.5m of funding to deal with the growing demands.
The policy and resources committee has called for a major review to manage long-term costs.
The budget report suggests the major factors in the increasing costs include the costs of care homes, medical services and the introduction of the Secondary Pension Scheme.
Budget 2020: Air links, property tax and public services
Guernsey and Alderney politicians are meeting to discuss the 2020 States of Guernsey Budget.
The subsidised Heathrow route and drawing up a single air transport policy are on the agenda.
There are calls to double a percentage rise on alcohol duty in a bid to fund public services.
A further rise in fuel duty will be debated alongside requests from various States departments to fund different projects.