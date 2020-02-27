LIVE: Future of Guernsey secondary education

The seven deputies behind it are calling for the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture not to sign any contracts and halt work looking at bringing in the one school on two sites model.
They also want to task the committee with bringing a report back before the end of the current States term, which is 17 June 2020, comparing the approved plans with“other viable models of non-selective” education.
The committee chosen after the election would be tasked with producing a policy letter before the end of 2020 based on what the States agrees is the best model for secondary education.
The seven deputies are Andrea Dudley-Owen, John Gollop, Mary Lowe, Carl Meerveld, Rob Prow, Jeremy Smithies and Lester Queripel.
Where are we?
Plans and £157m of funding for the one school over two sites model for secondary education have been approved by the States of Guernsey.
As progress has been made in defining how that model would work in reality more information has been released by the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.
Public workshops held last summer into the plans saw little public engagement but information released in September received a different response.
More than 5,500 people have signed a petition against the one school model, about 2,500 people took part in a protest march along St Peter Port’s seafront and 150 people chanting“pause and review” were outside the Royal Court building ahead of the start of this week’s States meeting.
Debate begins on call to halt work on secondary education
Politicians have begun to discuss stopping work on the one school across two sites model.
What is the one-school on two sites model?
In simple terms it is:
Why has it been placed?
In their requete, which is a political petition, the seven deputies said it follows the release of the building plans and the following reaction from the public, unions and teaching staff.
They say "serious inadequacies" have been highlighted with a number of areas including traffic management, transition plans, building space and sports facilities.
Read their full reasoning here.
What is the requete?
Follow our coverage here or listen live to the States debate.