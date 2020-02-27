LIVE: Future of Guernsey secondary education

The seven deputies behind it are calling for the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture not to sign any contracts and halt work looking at bringing in the one school on two sites model.

They also want to task the committee with bringing a report back before the end of the current States term, which is 17 June 2020, comparing the approved plans with“other viable models of non-selective” education.

The committee chosen after the election would be tasked with producing a policy letter before the end of 2020 based on what the States agrees is the best model for secondary education.

The seven deputies are Andrea Dudley-Owen, John Gollop, Mary Lowe, Carl Meerveld, Rob Prow, Jeremy Smithies and Lester Queripel.