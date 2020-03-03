Guernsey secondary education requete

Call to review models 'further displacement activity'
Not for the first time in the this debate the president of Education, Sport and Culture has used the phrase "displacement activity" to described the requete or one of its amendments.
Deputy Matt Fallaize said: "In response to genuine concerns, which are primarily around space standards and the operation of the school and colleges the States are being asked to get into a lengthy, or doubtless lengthy review of models that is not going to address the concerns."
Debate on the four options 'needs to involve teachers'
Proposing his amendment Deputy Neil Inder said the options were a "practical response to some of the failings or gaps of proposition two in the requete".
He said "the teachers need to be involved in this" as he warned the States was not going to reinvent the wheel and did not have "acres and acres" of real estate to work with.
A reminder of what the Inder amendment means
Deputies Neil Inder and Al Brouard want to replace the review proposition of the requete with a definite list of what options should be explored:
one school on two sites (the current approved model)
one school of three 11-18 colleges at St Sampson's, Les Beaucamps and Les Varendes
three 11-16 schools with a separate sixth form centre
two 11-16 schools and one 11-18 school
They have also suggested longer may be needed and have set a later deadline - moving it from the end of 2020 to March 2021.
States votes to allow amendment to be laid
As the amendment from Deputies Neil Inder and Al Brouard was laid during the States meeting rather than before members had to vote to suspend the rules of procedure to allow it to be debated.
It was approved by a vote of 18-16 with five absences.
What amendments are left to debate?
After debate and voting on four amendments there are four more that could be laid.
If approved these would change the proposals in the "pause and review" requete.
In broad terms they would mean:
Add proposals for the rebuilding of La Mare de Carteret Primary School, update plans for the Guernsey Institute (combining the higher education offerings) or generally for post-16 education
Add a comprehensive travel plan to be worked up for each secondary school site
Ensure that a return to selection is excluded from any educational model being considered
Replace proposals with four different models to be comprehensively compared in a report due before the States before March 2021
A reminder of the requete
The seven deputies behind it are calling for the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture not to sign any contracts and halt work looking at bringing in the one school on two sites model.
They also want to task the committee with bringing a report back before the end of the current States term, which is 17 June 2020, comparing the approved plans with "other viable models of non-selective" education.
The committee chosen after the election would be tasked with producing a policy letter before the end of 2020 based on what the States agrees is the best model for secondary education.
The seven deputies are Andrea Dudley-Owen, John Gollop, Mary Lowe, Carl Meerveld, Rob Prow, Jeremy Smithies and Lester Queripel.
Day four of the secondary education requete debate
So we're back as deputies are due to debate an amendment setting out exactly which models will be compared under the called for "pause and review".
Day four of the secondary education requete debate
So we're back as deputies are due to debate an amendment setting out exactly which models will be compared under the called for "pause and review".
You can also look back on what has happened in the debate so far with our live streams on Monday and from last week.