  2. Emergency relief package announced for businesses

    Emergency measures designed to support Guernsey businesses have been announced by the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R).

    President of P&R Gavin St Pier told the States the "initial" measures were designed to help companies to "keep operating" and support them with costs.

    The measures, which will all apply until the end of June, are:

    • Businesses can defer the payment of employer's social insurance contributions
    • The collection of tax on real property (TRP) will be deferred over the same period
    • The government will consider deferring rent payments to local businesses who rent States-owed property
    • Mooring fees for commercial fishermen will be waived
    • The States will attempt to make payment "swiftly" to local businesses to whom it owes money, including not wait for standard credit terms
    • The States will make "every effort" to treat islanders who owe them money "sensitively and supportively

    Deputy St Pier said he "hoped" private businesses and landlords would follow the governments lead in deferring TRP and considering delay to rent payments.

    The committee also announced an initial £5m "hardship fund" to support people "facing significant hardship" who are not entitled to States' benefits.

    The fund will be administered alongside social security and the full detail will be released next week, Mr St Pier said.

    "It is absolutely vital that our government recognises the very real need to provide appropriate financial support at this time - and the very real impacts already being felt in certain sectors," he added.

  3. Liberation 75 plans cancelled

    Events marking the 75th anniversary of the Channel Islands' liberation have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

    The States of Jersey have published a list of events that will no longer be taking place this year, including the ceremony in Liberation Square.

    In Guernsey, the States is yet to announce which plans will go ahead, but said it would be "radically re-shaping" the Liberation schedule.

    Celebrations across the two islands were planned to take place on 9 May.

    A planned visit from The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to the islands is one of the events to be cancelled in response to the outbreak.

    Quote Message: The community can rest assured that we remain committed to marking Liberation Day with due regard to the significance of the occasion and to the recognition our war-time generation are rightly due." from Sir Richard Collas Bailiff of Guernsey
    Sir Richard CollasBailiff of Guernsey

  4. Guernsey's coronavirus helpline

    A helpline is available for anyone in Guernsey with medical questions about the coronavirus.

    Those concerned can call 01481 756938 or 01481 756969 between 08:00 and 22:00 daily.

    The States of Guernsey is advising that all travellers arriving from anywhere in the world should self-isolate for 14 days.

    Further information can be found on the States of Guernsey website.

    How do I self-isolate?

  5. Guernsey travel restrictions come into force

    Restrictions on "non-essential travel" into or out the Bailiwick of Guernsey came into force on Thursday.

    Travellers coming into the island will be obliged to self-solate for two weeks, with the exemption of "critical" workers.

    Travel between Guernsey, Alderney, Sark and Herm will not be affected.

    The restrictions include all forms of travel, including private and chartered vessels.

