Emergency measures designed to support Guernsey businesses have been announced by the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R).

President of P&R Gavin St Pier told the States the "initial" measures were designed to help companies to "keep operating" and support them with costs.

The measures, which will all apply until the end of June, are:

Businesses can defer the payment of employer's social insurance contributions

The collection of tax on real property (TRP) will be deferred over the same period

The government will consider deferring rent payments to local businesses who rent States-owed property

Mooring fees for commercial fishermen will be waived

The States will attempt to make payment "swiftly" to local businesses to whom it owes money, including not wait for standard credit terms

The States will make "every effort" to treat islanders who owe them money "sensitively and supportively

Deputy St Pier said he "hoped" private businesses and landlords would follow the governments lead in deferring TRP and considering delay to rent payments.

The committee also announced an initial £5m "hardship fund" to support people "facing significant hardship" who are not entitled to States' benefits.

The fund will be administered alongside social security and the full detail will be released next week, Mr St Pier said.

"It is absolutely vital that our government recognises the very real need to provide appropriate financial support at this time - and the very real impacts already being felt in certain sectors," he added.