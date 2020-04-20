BBC Copyright: BBC

Schools in Guernsey have begun teaching through "distance learning" programmes, following the States decision to keep them closed until 31 May.

The work will be set by by teachers and sent to pupils of all ages to be completed remotely during the first half of the summer term.

The programme is not expected to replace the educational of environment of a school, but should ensure students are able to continue to learn, the States said on Friday

Parents are encouraged to support their children where possible, but aren't expected to become teachers or stick to a specific timetable mimicking a school environment, the government emphasised.