St John's marine ambulance was deployed twice on Thursday to deal with a child needing urgent medication and a female who was injured, bringing the total number of deployments this month to eight.
The Flying Christine III was sent to Herm shortly after 10:00 as a child with a medical condition needed urgent treatment from paramedics. The patient was assessed and treated before being sent with his relative back to Guernsey, where they were then transferred to the Emergency Department for further treatment.
The ambulance was then called out to Sark in the late afternoon as an injured female required assessment in Guernsey. The Flying Christine arrived just before 18:00. The patient was handed over by the Sark GP and assessed while en route to Guernsey, where she was then transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment.
St John thanked volunteers from the local marine community who "work day and night" to man the ambulance alongside clinical staff from the emergency ambulance service.
Block social media trolls abusing candidates, urges Dean
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Dean of Guernsey said it is everyone's
responsibility to call out social media trolls who abuse islanders standing for
election.
A number of abusive comments have been directed to prospective
candidates on Facebook and Twitter.
The Very Reverend Tim Barker said it is also
important those who run social media pages block anyone leaving corrosive
comments.
He said he appreciates the moderators in community groups are volunteers who have "big jobs" as more people flock to social media ahead of the upcoming election - "but in the end if there are persistent offenders I understand the moderators can block people who are just being persistently abusive."
Islanders asked to inform review of secondary education
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Islanders are being asked for their views on the future
of secondary schools in the island for the second time this summer.
A public survey has been launched to coincide
with a survey of hundreds of staff in education, all aimed at finding out what people's
priorities are moving forward.
It will ask people to have their say on a range of different issues, from the optimal number of students at each school site to factors to be considered in a potential transition from the current secondary education model to a new one decided by the States.
The surveys are aimed at developing the best version of the State's four secondary education models.
Deputy Matt Fallaize, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "This is not about simply stating which of the models you like best. There will come a time - once all the analysis work has been done - when the whole community will be able to answer that question.
"However, this stage of the work is about helping us to develop the best possible version of each of the four models."
States approves subsidies for children's healthcare costs
Children's healthcare costs in Guernsey will more than halve from September 2021, after the States approved new subsidies.
GPs appointments and Emergency Department visits will cost £25, while a visit to a practice nurse will cost £15, costing the States around £1.2m a year.
All children will also be eligible for a free annual dental check at a cost of £270,000.
There will also be £110,000 spent on a supervised tooth brushing programme for pre-school children and £150,000 funding for "cultural enrichment activities" in schools.
The yearly £1.7m cost of these reforms will be funded funded by £1.9m savings from the family allowance tax benefit, the proposal said.
Households that earn £120,000 a year will no longer receive the family allowance tax benefit, currently costing the States nearly £1.6m, and it will also stop being paid on a child's 18th birthday, saving around £320,000 a year.
Currently the allowance is given to families with a 19-year-old dependent in full-time education.
Display organisers had already announced the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows were due to feature in the display on 10 September.
This year's display has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and features a shorter line-up than in previous years, but is able to go ahead.
The display will start with the Channel Islands Air Search Islander and will include the Team Raven display team, which performed last year, as well as a Royal Navy Merlin helicopter and a Catalina flying boat.
Just one day left to sign up on the electoral roll
Ben Chapple
BBC News
Nearly 30,000 islanders signed up to vote in Guernsey’s first island-wide general election, which takes place on 7 October.
The electoral roll closes at midnight on Friday and registering can be done at www.election2020.gg.
To register you must be:
At least 15 years old (but you can't vote until you're 16)
Ordinarily resident in Guernsey - living lawfully and having your home in Guernsey or an under-18 living with your parents
Ordinarily resident in Guernsey for the last two years consecutively or for a total of five years at any time
There are no nationality restrictions surrounding registration on the electoral roll.
Those on the electoral roll can opt in for postal voting before 25 September.
Lockdown impacted islanders mental and physical health
Adam Durbin
BBC News
The impact of lockdown Guernsey residents mental and physical health has been revealed in the States community survey.
Of the 3,669 respondents, 42% said the restrictions had a negative or strongly negative impact on their stress or anxiety levels, with 35% answering the same for their mental health.
However, 41% of respondents said their fitness had improved and 37% reported benefits to their physical health during the period.
The impact on islanders personal finances was fairly balanced, with 29% saying they were negatively affected, while 31% reporting the opposite.
About 42% of islanders replying said their personal relationships have been positively impacted by the lockdown, compared to just 18% believing the effect was negative.
Lockdown 'fair and justified' for 83% of islanders
Adam Durbin
BBC News
Guernsey's coronavirus lockdown was "fair and justified" for 83% of islanders, according to a new community survey by the States.
This compares to 13% of the 3,699 respondents who believed aspects of the restrictions were not, with 4% answering they did not know.
According to the data, of the 400 people who believed there was unfairness more were men at 15% compared to 10% of women.
Asked if there were lockdown measures respondents wanted or expected which were not implemented, 85% said there were not, with 10% answering additional measures should have been introduced and 4% saying they didn't know.
Of the 10%, the most common answer was the 14-day self-isolation period should have been brought at the same time as the ban on essential travel, rather than after a few days.
Deputy Gavin St Pier, Chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority, said the survey revealed "a lot of support from the community" for the response so far, but that he did not see this as a "vindication".
"This has been a situation no one has faced before and there was no way to know at the outset if our plan for responding would be the right one, and even now is too early to be certain of that," he added.
Aurigny CEO Mark Darby is stepping down
Rebecca Thorn
BBC News
Aurigny's chief executive Mark Darby is stepping down from the role, the airline has announced.
Mr Darby took over the Guernsey States-owned company in 2013, and was responsible for establishing the airline's own ground-handling operations at London Gatwick.
The airline has announced his replacement will be Nico Bezuidenhout, the founder and previous chief executive of Mango Airlines, a subsidiary of South African Airways.
He will join the company as its new head in the autumn , while Mr Darby will continue in an "advisory capacity" until his contract ends in 2021.
Kevin George will replace Andrew Haining, whose tenure has ended, as Aurigny's chairman.
Peter Ferbrache, President of the States Trading Supervisory Board said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew and Mark for their valuable contributions to Aurigny over the years and wish them well in the future.
"Looking ahead, the States have committed to completing a strategic review of air links as part of the Island’s Revive & Thrive recovery strategy and I am sure the experience that both Kevin and Nico bring with them will help that process, which will include establishing recommendations for the future role of Aurigny as an economic enabler."
Islanders are being warned of scammers pretending to be from Guernsey telecoms company Sure.
Guernsey Police said they're seeing a continuous stream of scams targeting local residents.
Along with Guernsey Trading Standards they're asking people to look out for emails containing suspicious hyperlinks, which might direct them to sites that download malware onto their computer, or request their bank details.
Common scams also include callers pretending to be from Amazon or TV Licensing, and others where they ask for large sums of money by claiming to have recordings of people in compromising situations.
Anyone who thinks they've fallen victim to a scam is being asked to contact their bank immediately, and report it to Action Fraud.
'Almost no one' wants runway extension any more
BBC Radio Guernsey
A member of Guernsey's top political committee believes extending the airport runway has become less and less popular among residents.
Debate has continued for years about whether Guernsey should extend the landing area for aircraft - Southampton Airport is currently trying to do just that, in a bid to attract more business.
Deputy Lyndon Trott, Vice President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said there's not much of an appetite for it in Guernsey anymore
Quote Message: The runway extension is something that some people thought was a pretty good idea a few months ago - almost no one thinks it's a good idea now, for quite obvious reasons." from Deputy Lyndon Trott States of Guernsey
The runway extension is something that some people thought was a pretty good idea a few months ago - almost no one thinks it's a good idea now, for quite obvious reasons."
Other potential actions proposed by the committee include:
Phasing out of non-recyclable packaging
Establishing a on-island renewable energy generation target by 2030
Introducing biodiversity requirement in new developments on the island
The committee must also produce annual emissions reports from the end of 2021, as well review and update on the progress of the action plan every two years.
Climate Change: 'People want to see things done'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's politicians are debating a Climate Change Policy and Action Plan.
The objective is to make the island carbon neutral by 2050.
This meeting of the island's government is the last of this political term, with a general election on 7 October.
Former environment minister, Deputy David de Lisle said there has been plenty of documentation, but people want to see action.
Quote Message: What people want to see - and what I think is more important - is to see things done on the ground, rather than sending out all these reports and so on and so forth. We have all the ideas, and yet one is disappointed that a lot of things have not been done." from Deputy David De Lisle States of Guernsey
What people want to see - and what I think is more important - is to see things done on the ground, rather than sending out all these reports and so on and so forth. We have all the ideas, and yet one is disappointed that a lot of things have not been done."
Long-term care spending to increase
Benefit spending on those eligible for long-term care support in Guernsey will be increased by about £40,000 in 2020, following States approval of a Committee for Employment and Social Security proposition.
The current system requires the person receiving care to pay fixed weekly co-payment to their provider, with the States topping up the remainder depending on the type of care received.
This co-payment will be increased by £20 to £229, while the new benefit rates the States are funding from 5 October are:
Residential care - £521, up from £464
Residential respite care - £750, up from £673
Residential dementia care - £681, up from £611
Residential respite dementia care - £910, up from £821
Nursing care - £940, up from £866
Nursing respite care - £1,169, up from £1,075
The co-payment will rise to £280 per week from January 2023, combined with rises in the benefit to leave the overall weekly cost of care between £801 and £1,220, depending on the type of care.
The proposal also agreed in principle that the benefit should be extended to those receiving care in the home.
Two cruise ship visits still planned for Bailiwick
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two cruise ships are still scheduled to visit the Bailiwick of Guernsey this season.
The Hebridean Sky is scheduled to visit Alderney on 1 September, before visiting Sark and Guernsey while the Albatross still has a visit to Guernsey planned for 4 October.
Two week self-isolation for France arrivals reinstated
Arrivals in Guernsey from France will again have to self-isolate for two weeks, after the States reclassified it due to rising coronavirus infection rates.
The new three-tiered system came into force on Monday, requiring a week's isolation following a negative test for the virus for people coming from jurisdictions categorised as having safer levels of Covid-19.
The States has a watchlist for jurisdictions with rising infection rates that are likely to return to stricter self-isolation rules.
This is currently made up of Croatia, Czechia, Denmark,
French Polynesia, Guyana, Iceland and Switzerland.
Teacher training will resume in Guernsey for the first time since 2018, the island's government has said.
A similar programme that allowed people to train as teachers - but only be qualified in Guernsey - was discontinued after the agreement with the supporting university ended.
The new agreement with Middlesex University means a first intake of six learning support assistants (LSAs) can start their training this autumn.
"LSAs currently working in local primary and secondary schools will be eligible to apply, and successful applicants will be offered fully-funded trainee teacher positions," a statement from the education committee said.
Middlesex University already has a partnership with Guernsey through the Institute of Health and Social Care Studies, which is now part of The Guernsey Institute.
"When the committee was elected we were advised that a previous arrangement which allowed people to train to become teachers on-island was being discontinued," said education president Matt Fallaize.
"The committee asked officials to find ways of restarting the scheme at the earliest opportunity and we are delighted a new scheme is about to commence.
"The previous scheme allowed people to train as teachers but the qualification was not recognised outside of Guernsey, whereas this will be recognised in the UK, offering a strong advantage to applicants," he added.
- Aurigny cost taxpayers nearly £10m in 2019
- Aurigny to take over former Flybe routes
- Guernsey airline generally well-managed, review finds
