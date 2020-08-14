Dylan Ray Copyright: Dylan Ray

St John's marine ambulance was deployed twice on Thursday to deal with a child needing urgent medication and a female who was injured, bringing the total number of deployments this month to eight.

The Flying Christine III was sent to Herm shortly after 10:00 as a child with a medical condition needed urgent treatment from paramedics. The patient was assessed and treated before being sent with his relative back to Guernsey, where they were then transferred to the Emergency Department for further treatment.

St John Copyright: St John The marine ambulance was deployed to Sark (pictured) and Herm Image caption: The marine ambulance was deployed to Sark (pictured) and Herm

The ambulance was then called out to Sark in the late afternoon as an injured female required assessment in Guernsey. The Flying Christine arrived just before 18:00. The patient was handed over by the Sark GP and assessed while en route to Guernsey, where she was then transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment.

St John thanked volunteers from the local marine community who "work day and night" to man the ambulance alongside clinical staff from the emergency ambulance service.