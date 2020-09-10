Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display 2020

Mike Ling will be displaying as part of the Blades Aerobatic Team, which includes a number of former Red Arrows pilots, as part of Guernsey's 80th anniversary Battle of Britain air display.

He was the RAF team's longest service pilot, flying with the team for 10 years, but in 2010 his career was cut short after a mid-air crash with another Red Arrows plane.

Mr Ling survived but suffered from serious injuries all over his body, including substantial burns and a damaged lung.

Blades Aerobatic Team Copyright: Blades Aerobatic Team

However, he was able to get flying again with the help of the RAF's Benevolent Fund and he's helping to raise awareness for the charity's work.

Mr Ling said: "Almost 80 years ago, The Battle of Britain brought home the realities of war not only for the RAF, but for the British public."

He added it was a "real privilege" to commemorate and remember the "men, women and aircraft involved" in the battle.

"To do that whilst also raising awareness of our charity partner the RAF Benevolent Fund, and all they are doing to help get RAF veterans back on the radar, is something that's vitally important to us all," he added.