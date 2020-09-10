Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display 2020

Three of the eight performances in the Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display included a heart being drawn in smoke.
Red Arrows complete first British Isles display of 2020
Catalina gives dignified and graceful display
Fireflies light up the skies above Guernsey
Display attracts photographers and boaters
The planes have as usual brought out the island’s photographers but also a higher than normal number of boats - some arriving from the direction of Jersey, which usually holds its display on the same day.
All boats have to remain outside an exclusion zone.
Guernsey is first display for muscle biplane
Yakovlevs paid tribute to airline founder with display
'Great privilege' to fly in the anniversary display
Derek Head, who is flying the Catalina - a 77-year-old amphibious bomber, says viewers in Guernsey will see a "very sedate display" from the "dear old lady".
Due to the age of the plane, landing on the sea is not possible due to the risks of corrosion damage.
However, he said it was a "great privilege" to be able to fly the historic plane in the 80th anniversary Battle of Britain display, showing islanders a crucial part of aviation history.
Air search gives a glimpse of searching role
The Channel Islands Air Search’s Islander dropped a smoke flare near a dummy left in the water by the RNLI.
Crowd gasps as two planes cut engines in manoeuvre
The Blades aerobatic team got a gasp from the crowd when two planes cut their engines during one manoeuvre.
The audible gasp turned to smiles as the pilots restarted their engines to continue the display.
Spitfire and Hurricane kick off Guernsey Air Display 2020
First glimpse of memorial flight
The Spitfire and Hurricane are preparing to start the 2020 Guernsey air display.
Injured former Red Arrow to fly in anniversary show
Mike Ling will be displaying as part of the Blades Aerobatic Team, which includes a number of former Red Arrows pilots, as part of Guernsey's 80th anniversary Battle of Britain air display.
He was the RAF team's longest service pilot, flying with the team for 10 years, but in 2010 his career was cut short after a mid-air crash with another Red Arrows plane.
Mr Ling survived but suffered from serious injuries all over his body, including substantial burns and a damaged lung.
However, he was able to get flying again with the help of the RAF's Benevolent Fund and he's helping to raise awareness for the charity's work.
Mr Ling said: "Almost 80 years ago, The Battle of Britain brought home the realities of war not only for the RAF, but for the British public."
He added it was a "real privilege" to commemorate and remember the "men, women and aircraft involved" in the battle.
"To do that whilst also raising awareness of our charity partner the RAF Benevolent Fund, and all they are doing to help get RAF veterans back on the radar, is something that's vitally important to us all," he added.
We’re so lucky - view from the castle
As members of the media we’re lucky enough to enjoy the view from the very top of Castle Cornet.
However, this year a number of the growing crowd have commented how lucky we are to be able to enjoy not only this view but the air display as well.
Air display opens with Battle of Britain memorial
Guernsey's air display celebrating 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will open with a memorial flight from Hurricane and Spitfire planes.
Both planes have been painted to represent an aircraft flown in WW2, explained the RAF's Sqd Ldr Mark Discombe
He said: "For me the Battle of Britain Memorial Display is about reflection and remembrance.
"To think about what these aircraft did, turning the tide of the Second World War, the first defeat of Nazi Germany Luftwaffe in 1940.
Sqd Ldr Discombe said the display was not all about "noise and excitement", but to appreciate the planes beauty and "remember what sacrifices were made for our freedom".
He explained the ability to come to Guernsey, given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, was "really exciting" because it's the first big display the planes had been able to do.
Air Search to simulate rescue operation
The Channel Islands Air Search plane is taking part in the Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display.
Their display, which involves dropping a smoke flare on a dummy in the sea, partially simulates their role in search and rescue.
Chief officer John Fitzgerald said: "The actual flight itself is very similar to what we'd do on an active shout.
"It's very difficult when somebody's in the water for anybody on the surface to see something because of the waves."
'Keep an eye out' for new Red Arrows manoeuvre
Guernsey's 80th anniversary Battle of Britain air display will be the first full outing from the Red Arrows in the British Isles this year.
Flt Lt Will Cambridge, also known as Red Two, said the team's lack of summer training in the Mediterranean had been difficult, forcing them to "persevere with the British weather".
Flt Lt Cambridge said: "We've had some displays that we think are about to happen and then they'd been cancelled, so it's been a very bitty summer for us.
"We want to put this show on for the British public, so to do this display in Guernsey is going to be fantastic. Especially because it's the Battle of Britain 80th year."
He added that islanders should keep an eye out for a new manoeuvre called Crossbow.
"I won't spoil Red Six's thunder, but I'll wait and see if the crowd can spot which one that is."
