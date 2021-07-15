Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said her committee would not be "so conceited to ignore" a recent survey of secondary teachers, which showed many opposed the proposals.

In the survey, 87% opposed the plans - with 73% of secondary teachers responding.

However, the education president argued this was not a "reason to not go forwards".

"It has been a difficult 18 months for staff leading to, in some cases, to exhaustion and demoralisation.

"We are truly proud of the work they have done to keep our children educated."

She pointed to the fact that staff and teaching unions had "stated clearly" politicians were responsible for setting education policy.