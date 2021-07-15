'Empower' senior leaders over curriculum and classes
Guernsey's education committee intends to "empower" schools over how they educate children, Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen has said.
"It has been agreed in successive debates that it is up to school leaders to decide how to arrange their curriculum and classes."
Deputy Dudley-Owen: Abandoned review 'unusable'
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen has described a review begun by her committee's predecessors as "unusable".
In March 2020, the now education president spearheaded the successful "pause and review" campaign, which abandoned the previously agreed two-school model for education reform.
This effort was later abandoned by her committee, following a vote in the States earlier this year.
"Why would we continue with a review which not conducted in a way which would enable us to get the most objective view of the preferred options on offer," Mrs Dudley-Owen added.
Education 'will not ignore' teachers views
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said her committee would not be "so conceited to ignore" a recent survey of secondary teachers, which showed many opposed the proposals.
In the survey, 87% opposed the plans - with 73% of secondary teachers responding.
However, the education president argued this was not a "reason to not go forwards".
"It has been a difficult 18 months for staff leading to, in some cases, to exhaustion and demoralisation.
"We are truly proud of the work they have done to keep our children educated."
She pointed to the fact that staff and teaching unions had "stated clearly" politicians were responsible for setting education policy.
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen President, Committee for Education, Sport and Culture
We are grateful to them for their forthright honesty in raising their concerns, which we will continue to address."
Les Ozouets to 'serve whole community'
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said a dedicated post-16 campus would provide a "stimulating learning environment" for young people.
Her committee is proposing a sixth form centre in a new building at the Les Ozouets campus - previously the site of St Peter Port School - which would also be the home of the Guernsey Institute.
She added it would also "meet upskilling needs and training needs" for older people, thereby supporting the whole community.
"We are looking to rethink, while ensuring we have a system with inbuilt sustainability, security and certainty for the future," the education president argued.
What amendments have been proposed?
Deputies have put forward five amendments to ESC's proposals:
Deputy Dudley-Owen: We have engaged well
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen President of Education, Sport and Culture
We have taken great care and time ensuring that the way we engaged was meaningful."
During her opening speech Mrs Dudley Owen said: "We have engaged well and we have proved it time and time again.
"We were purposeful in delaying our policy letter so that we could undertake further engagement with staff.
"This did influence the content we published, we've continued to engage and we've continued to feedback."
Retaining the existing sixth form centre at Les Varendes
-
Keeping and refurbishing La Mare de Caretet and using Les Varendes as an exclusive sixth form centre
-
Postpone reform in favour of a further review of the impact of the 2019 move away from selective education
-
A 11-18 education system, with three schools and an integrated sixth form centre
-
A procedural motion to vote on all proposals and amendments in order, rather than separately
-
Young people are being educated in a legacy system which is no longer fit for purpose
-
There is inbuilt inequity in the current model, some of the buildings and facilities in the estate are in poor condition and are not representative of a modern system of education
-
Education staff are exhausted by the turbulence and uncertainty caused by years of indecision and changes in strategic direction
-
Recent events in the form of the pandemic and subsequent global disruption have accelerated the need for the bailiwick to secure its economic prosperity
-
Stability in a modern and forward-thinking education system is key
Secondary education: The case for change
The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has laid out its arguments for the need for change in its policy letter.
The previous system, which involved selection at 11, stopped in 2019 and was replaced by non-selective admission to the island's four States secondary schools.
Education president: 'We cannot delay any more'
Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen has opened debate on her committee's plans .
She argued the States "cannot delay any more" over reforming secondary education in Guernsey.
Mrs Dudley-Owen said: "We must acknowledge that our present system requires some changes."
Debate begins on secondary education reform
Deputies have begun to debate plans for reforming Guernsey's secondary education system.
The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture's proposals are based around a three-school model.
This would mean three 11-16 schools at Les Varendes, St Sampson's and Les Beaucamps, with the closure of La Mare de Carteret school.
Post-16 education would be done at a new dedicated campus built Les Ozouets.
It is expected to cost £54m, with a £43.5m budget for capital costs.
Listen live to debate on 1116AM or online.