Ahead of the military parade from 10:00 BST Guernsey Concert Brass performed in St Peter Port.

The traditional church service follows at 11:00 and can be hear on BBC Radio Guernsey on 1116AM and on DAB on BBC Radio Guernsey Extra.

Music and entertainment is being put on at Castle Cornet, with free entry from 11:00-16:00

After the calvalcade a static display of the military vehicles, vintage cars and tractors involved will take place along the seafront from 15:00-17:00.

There will also be a 1940s-themed concert on Crown Pier between 17:00-21:00, which will be followed by a fireworks display.