Live Reporting

Georgina Barnes and Ben Chapple

All times stated are UK

  1. Cadets, veterans and Chelsea Pensioners take part in parade

    The traditional parade has taken place along the seafront in St Peter Port.

    It leads to the Town Church, where a service of remembrance will start from 11:00.

    Parade
    Copyright: BBC
    Parade
    Copyright: BBC
    Parade
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Music being heard across St Peter Port throughout the day

    Band playing
    Copyright: BBC

    Ahead of the military parade from 10:00 BST Guernsey Concert Brass performed in St Peter Port.

    The traditional church service follows at 11:00 and can be hear on BBC Radio Guernsey on 1116AM and on DAB on BBC Radio Guernsey Extra.

    Music and entertainment is being put on at Castle Cornet, with free entry from 11:00-16:00

    After the calvalcade a static display of the military vehicles, vintage cars and tractors involved will take place along the seafront from 15:00-17:00.

    There will also be a 1940s-themed concert on Crown Pier between 17:00-21:00, which will be followed by a fireworks display.

  3. Occupation survivors arrive at Liberation Square

    Islanders sitting in a marquee
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Islanders who lived through during the occupation are ready for the celebrations

    Islanders who were in Jersey during the occupation have began to arrive ahead of the parade and Liberation service at 10:30 BST.

    BBC Jersey political reporter Freddie Miller said there was a steady stream of young cadets - dressed in camouflage and other military uniforms - making their way through St Helier, towards the Royal Square.

    La Ronde Concert Band and Jersey Festival Choir at Liberation Square
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: La Ronde Concert Band and Jersey Festival Choir are performing as part of the celebrations

    Later, as drums beat and wind instruments play, they will be amongst the people who march to Liberation Square, following the conclusion of this morning's special States sitting.

    La Ronde Concert Band has also begun playing music alongside the Jersey Festival Choir in the build up.

    Access to the Weighbridge is now blocked, and buses arriving in town are parking at the bottom of Pier Road.

  4. Call to brave the weather and show 'Jersey spirit'

    Fog spread across the sky in Jersey
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Mist and fog is covering the sky in Jersey on its 78th Liberation Day

    Jersey's Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq said despite the fog and chance of a shower, he hoped islanders could "keep calm and carry on".

    He said: "Well, I suppose we can call it the wartime spirit, I actually would refer to it as the Jersey spirit.

    "We've always been a resilient people, a bit of weather has not normally put us off, I just ask people to dress accordingly and to take care as they move across what might be slippery pavements and surfaces."

    Celebrations to go ahead despite weather concerns

  5. Guernsey's Liberation Day starts with siren

    Air raid siren on Victoria Tower
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The siren on Victoria Tower sounded at 09:00 BST

    The air raid siren at the top of Victoria Tower sounded at 09:00 BST to mark Liberation Day across the island.

    The siren is the last operational one in the island after the rest were decommissioned in 2010 and it was retained for use on public events.

  6. Liberation events planned across the day in Jersey

    Liberation square preparations for the event
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Preparations for the morning have begun at Liberation Square

    Islanders will be coming together to mark and celebrate the 78th anniversary of the end of the German Occupation during World War Two.

    A traditional breakfast was held for occupation survivors, evacuees and deportees at the town hall, and people have been invited to head to Liberation Square for the parade and Liberation service at 10:30 BST.

    The chief minister will make a statement in Jersey's States Assembly at 10:30 BST, after which members of the government will head to Liberation Square.

    An afternoon tea and raffle will be held at the town hall from 15:00 BST, and families of forced workers during the occupation will come together at the Westmount war memorial to lay wreaths and flowers.

    Music and celebrations will be held at Weighbridge Square during the afternoon.

  7. Marking liberation in the other islands

    While events are happening in Jersey and Guernsey to mark Liberation Day it is all quiet in Sark and Alderney.

    Sark was liberated a day later than Jersey and Guernsey on 10 May so the island will marks the anniversary on Wednesday.

    Alderney residents returned later in the year - this is marked on Homecoming Day on 15 December.

  8. Jersey events go ahead despite weather concerns

    Liberation Square
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Liberation Square hosts some of the events to mark the annual remembrance and celebration

    Jersey's bailiff hopes islanders will be able to enjoy Liberation Day - despite the weather.

    Sir Timothy Le Cocq looked at weather reports at 06:00 BST to decide if the traditional events could go ahead.

    Despite the fog and chance of a shower, he said the parade and service in Liberation Square should happen as planned.

    The bailiff urged those heading out to be prepared for the weather and wear some warm and waterproof clothes.

  9. Welcome to our coverage of Liberation Day 2023

    While the weather currently isn't the best - fog and drizzle - across the islands plenty of events are due to be held to mark 78 years of freedom.

    On this day in 1945, five years of occupation ended in Guernsey and Jersey.

